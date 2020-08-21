Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

The top 5 in Class 6A remains undefeated and 2-1 Kennesaw Mountain comes in at No. 6. Kell and River Ridge debut at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively due to Kell’s win over River Ridge. In Class 5A, Northgate replaced Locust Grove at No. 8 and Ridgeland makes its debut at No. 7 in the Class 4A top 10 after Hardaway left the poll following an 0-3 start.

Sandy Creek fell from No. 2 in the Class 3A poll to No. 6 after dropping matches to Northgate (3-1) and Whitewater (2-0) and Sonoraville comes in at No. 5 after a strong 9-0 start.