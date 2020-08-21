Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, Etowah dropped to No. 6 following a loss to Class 6A No. 8 River Ridge and South Forsyth replaced the Eagles at No. 5 after starting off the season unranked. Mill Creek and Brookwood fell out of the poll and North Forsyth debuts at No. 7 following a 10-0 start.
The top 5 in Class 6A remains undefeated and 2-1 Kennesaw Mountain comes in at No. 6. Kell and River Ridge debut at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively due to Kell’s win over River Ridge. In Class 5A, Northgate replaced Locust Grove at No. 8 and Ridgeland makes its debut at No. 7 in the Class 4A top 10 after Hardaway left the poll following an 0-3 start.
Sandy Creek fell from No. 2 in the Class 3A poll to No. 6 after dropping matches to Northgate (3-1) and Whitewater (2-0) and Sonoraville comes in at No. 5 after a strong 9-0 start.
In Class AA/A-Private, Holy Innocents’ replaced Pace Academy at No. 1 following the Knights’ 0-1 start and 3-0 loss to Marist. No. 2 Hebron Christian dropped its season opener to Buford, but has won five-straight matches and sits ahead of No. 3 Pace Academy. In Class AA/A-Public, Coosa’s 0-3 start to the season dropped them to No. 4. Coosa now sits behind top-ranked Elite Scholars Academy, Woodville-Thompkins and Gordon Lee. Elite Scholars Academy and Woodville-Thompkins are yet to open up their seasons and Gordon Lee is off to a 1-0 start. Additionally, Pepperrell was replaced in the top 10 by Oglethorpe County.
Class AAAAAAA
1. Walton
2. Alpharetta
3. Harrison
4. Roswell
5. South Forsyth
6. Etowah
7. North Forsyth
8. Lambert
9. Cherokee
10. Norcross
Class AAAAAA
1. Allatoona
2. Lassiter
3. Sequoyah
4. Pope
5. Buford
6. Kennesaw Mountain
7. Kell
8. River Ridge
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Riverwood
Class AAAAA
1. McIntosh
2. Blessed Trinity
3. St. Pius
4. Whitewater
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Chamblee
7. Calhoun
8. Northgate
9. Northside-Columbus
10. Woodward
Class AAAA
1. Marist
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. Luella
5. Jefferson
6. Central-Carroll
7. Ridgeland
8. Fayette County
9. Islands
10. Columbus
Class AAA
1. Westminster
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. LaFayette
4. Morgan County
5. Sonoraville
6. Sandy Creek
7. White County
8. North Hall
9. Dawson County
10. Ringgold
Class AA/A-Private
1. Holy Innocents'
2. Hebron Christian
3. Pace Academy
4. Savannah Christian
5. Eagle’s Landing Christian
6. Mt. Paran
7. Wesleyan
8. Walker
9. Athens Academy
10. Trinity Christian
Class AA/A-Public
1. Elite Scholars Academy
2. Woodville Thompkins
3. Coosa
4. Gordon Lee
5. Rabun County
6. Armuchee
7. Model
8. Union County
9. Oglethorpe County
10. Dade County
About the Author