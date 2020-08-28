Week 2 Softball Rankings

North Gwinnett, the 2016 Class AAAAAAA state champions, overtook the top-spot in the state’s highest classification with East Coweta, Grayson, Mountain View and Mill Creek rounding out the top of the class.
In Class AAAAAA, Pope leads the pack with Houston County, Alexander, Buford and River Ridge chasing. Apalachee tops Class AAAAA ahead of Lithia Springs, Locust Grove, Starr’s Mill and Jones County.
Heritage-Catoosa keeps the top spot in Class AAAA with Madison County, Northwest Whitfield, East Hall and Luella in the top 5. In Class AAA, Franklin County takes the top of the poll ahead of Coahulla Creek, Ringgold, Crisp County and Hart County.
Berrien is at the top of the Class AA poll with Dodge County, Dade County, Jefferson County and Thomasville chasing. In Class A-Private, Brookstone leads the pack ahead of Mount de Sales, Mount Paran Christian, Mount Vernon Presbyterian and Hebron Christian.
Class AAAAAAA
1. North Gwinnett
2. East Coweta
3. Grayson
4. Mountain View
5. Mill Creek
6. Etowah
7. Lowndes
8. Newton
9. Marietta
10. Harrison
Class AAAAAA
1. Pope
2. Houston County
3. Alexander
4. Buford
5. River Ridge
6. East Paulding
7. Lakeside-Evans
8. Northside-Warner Robins
9. Kennesaw Mountain
10. Habersham Central
Class AAAAA
1. Apalachee
2. Lithia Springs
3. Locust Grove
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Jones County
6. Whitewater
7. Union Grove
8. Woodland-Cartersville
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Cass
Class AAAA
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Madison County
3. Northwest Whitfield
4. East Hall
5. Luella
6. Central-Carroll
7. Perry
8. Cedartown
9. LaGrange
10. Marist
Class AAA
1. Franklin County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Ringgold
4. Crisp County
5. Hart County
6. Thomson
7. Harlem
8. Upson-Lee
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Pike County
Class AA
1. Berrien
2. Dodge County
3. Dade County
4. Jefferson County
5. Thomasville
6. Bremen
7. Chattooga
8. Banks County
9. Jeff Davis
10. Heard County
Class A-Private
1. Brookstone
2. Mount de Sales
3. Mount Paran Christian
4. Mount Vernon
5. Hebron Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Strong Rock Christian
8. Christian Heritage
9. Tattnall Square Academy
10. Stratford Academy
Class A-Public
1. Bryan County
2. Gordon Lee
3. Mount Zion
4. Academy for Classical Education
5. Commerce
6. Lanier County
7. Pataula Charter
8. Crawford County
9. Lincoln County
10. Bowdon
