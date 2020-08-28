Week 2 Softball Rankings

In Class AAAAAA, Pope leads the pack with Houston County, Alexander, Buford and River Ridge chasing. Apalachee tops Class AAAAA ahead of Lithia Springs, Locust Grove, Starr’s Mill and Jones County.

Heritage-Catoosa keeps the top spot in Class AAAA with Madison County, Northwest Whitfield, East Hall and Luella in the top 5. In Class AAA, Franklin County takes the top of the poll ahead of Coahulla Creek, Ringgold, Crisp County and Hart County.