Week 2 Softball Rankings

Lassiter and Buford at 1-2 in Class 6A with Pope, Creekview and Dacula in the top 5. Sprayberry, River Ridge, South Effingham, Westlake and Kennesaw Mountain fill the top 10. Northside-Columbus takes the top spot in Class 5A and Heritage-Catoosa leads 4A.

Sonoraville tops Class 3A with Pierce County, White County, Rockmart and Crisp County filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Heard County, Vidalia, Chattooga, Jeff Davis and Cook make up the top 5.