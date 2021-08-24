ajc logo
Week 2 Softball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
48 minutes ago

North Gwinnett tops the state’s highest class with Harrison, Mill Creek, North Forsyth and East Coweta as the new top 5. Camden County, Lowndes, Norcross, Milton and Parkview round the top 10.

Lassiter and Buford at 1-2 in Class 6A with Pope, Creekview and Dacula in the top 5. Sprayberry, River Ridge, South Effingham, Westlake and Kennesaw Mountain fill the top 10. Northside-Columbus takes the top spot in Class 5A and Heritage-Catoosa leads 4A.

Sonoraville tops Class 3A with Pierce County, White County, Rockmart and Crisp County filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Heard County, Vidalia, Chattooga, Jeff Davis and Cook make up the top 5.

Mount Paran again tops Class A Private and leads Tattnall Square, Prince Avenue Christian, Hebron Christian and Strong Rock Christian. In Class A Public, Gordon Lee, ACE Charter, Lanier County, Screven County and Emanuel County Institute top the class.

Class 7A

1. North Gwinnett

2. Harrison

3. Mill Creek

4. North Forsyth

5. East Coweta

6. Camden County

7. Lowndes

8. Norcross

9. Milton

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Buford

3. Pope

4. Creekview

5. Dacula

6. Sprayberry

7. River Ridge

8. South Effingham

9. Westlake

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Northgate

3. Jones County

4. Locust Grove

5. Greenbrier

6. Walnut Grove

7. Whitewater

8. Ola

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Veterans

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Central-Carroll

3. West Laurens

4. Flowery Branch

5. Madison County

6. Perry

7. Jefferson

8. Cedartown

9. LaGrange

10. Thomas County Central

Class 3A

1. Sonoraville

2. Pierce County

3. White County

4. Rockmart

5. Crisp County

6. Sandy Creek

7. Franklin County

8. Ringgold

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Peach County

Class 2A

1. Heard County

2. Vidalia

3. Chattooga

4. Jeff Davis

5. Cook

6. Coosa

7. Dodge County

8. Haralson County

9. Banks County

10. Lovett

Class A Private

1. Mount Paran Christian

2. Tattnall Square

3. Prince Avenue Christian

4. Hebron Christian

5. Strong Rock Christian

6. Brookstone

7. Wesleyan

8. George Walton

9. Stratford Academy

10. St. Vincent’s

Class A Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. ACE Charter

3. Lanier County

4. Screven County

5. Emanuel County Institute

6. Marion County

7. Irwin County

8. Bryan County

9. Georgia Military

10. Commerce

