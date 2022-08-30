Week 2 Softball Rankings

In Class 6A, Lassiter is at the top and leads Pope, Creekview, Sequoyah and River Ridge in the top 5. East Paulding, North Atlanta, Effingham County, Apalachee and Houston County fill the top 10. Loganville tops Class 5A and leads Villa RIva, Cambridge, Northside-Columbus and Calhoun at the top.

In Class 4A, Central-Carroll is at the front with Walnut Grove, Whitewater, North Oconee and East Forsyth chasing. In Class 3A, Gordon Lee is at the top with Harlem, Wesleyan, Jackson and Morgan County rounding the top 5.