Week 2 Softball Rankings

Buford leads the state’s highest class and leads Dacula, Mill Creek, East Coweta and North Gwinnett in the top 5. Kennesaw Mountain, Lowndes, West Forsyth, North Paulding and Cherokee round out the top 10.
In Class 6A, Lassiter is at the top and leads Pope, Creekview, Sequoyah and River Ridge in the top 5. East Paulding, North Atlanta, Effingham County, Apalachee and Houston County fill the top 10. Loganville tops Class 5A and leads Villa RIva, Cambridge, Northside-Columbus and Calhoun at the top.
In Class 4A, Central-Carroll is at the front with Walnut Grove, Whitewater, North Oconee and East Forsyth chasing. In Class 3A, Gordon Lee is at the top with Harlem, Wesleyan, Jackson and Morgan County rounding the top 5.
Appling County is the team to beat in Class 2A with Jeff Davis, ACE Charter, Vidlia and Mount Paran filling the top 5. Social Circle leads the way in Class A Division I and Lanier County is ranked atop Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Dacula
3. Mill Creek
4. East Coweta
5. North Gwinnett
6. Kennesaw Mountain
7. Lowndes
8. West Forsyth
9. North Paulding
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Pope
3. Creekview
4. Sequoyah
5. RIver Ridge
6. East Paulding
7. North Atlanta
8. Effingham County
9. Apalachee
10. Houston County
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Villa Rica
3. Cambridge
4. Northside-Columbus
5. Calhoun
6. Chamblee
7. Harris County
8. Flowery Branch
9. Ola
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. Central-Carroll
2. Walnut Grove
3. Whitewater
4. North Oconee
5. East Forsyth
6. Troup County
7. Wayne County
8. West Laurens
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Harlem
3. Wesleyan
4. Jackson
5. Morgan County
6. Franklin County
7. Pike County
8. Oconee County
9. Bremen
10. Monroe Area
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Jeff Davis
3. ACE Charter
4. Vidalia
5. Mount Paran
6. Rockmart
7. Cook
8. ELCA
9. Pierce County
10. Dodge County
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Heard County
3. Prince Avenue
4. Trion
5. Oglethorpe County
6. Mount Vernon
7. Irwin County
8. Elbert County
9. Dade County
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Wilcox County
3. Emanuel County Institute
4. Georgia Military
5. Glascock County
6. Bowdon
7.Pataula Charter
8. Schley County
9. Taylor County
10. Marion COunty
