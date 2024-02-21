Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains the number one spot despite their 9-8 loss to No. 2 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A-6A. West Forsyth has proven they are one of the better teams in the state. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 Dacula, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Mill Creek, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern round out the poll. Buford handed Walton its first loss of the season and Dacula suffered an out-of-state loss to Palmetto Ridge (FL).
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after their 17-5 win against Alpharetta. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Campbell, No. 4 South Forsyth, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. South Forsyth makes its debut after their impressive wins against Buford and Roswell. State runner-up West Forsyth is trending down but still has a lot of upside. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 Buford, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Lambert, and No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain round out the poll.
In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their 13-5 victory against Allatoona. No. 2 Blessed Trinity continues to impress early on with its ranked win against Walton and defeating Wesleyan. No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 North Forsyth, and No. 5 Lassiter round out the top five. Lassiter jumped into the top five and Greater Atlanta Christian fell three spots. No. 6 Cambridge, No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 8 River Ridge, No. 9 Woodstock, and No. 10 Allatoona round out the poll. River Ridge enters the poll for the first time this season after their victories against Benedictine 14-9 and Savannah Country Day 16-5. Allatoona dropped three spots in the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity remains atop the poll after their 19-9 victory against ranked Pope. No. 2 Johns Creek, No. 3 Dunwoody, No. 4 Roswell, and No. 5 Cambridge round out the top five. Roswell fell two spots after going 1-1 this past week. No. 6 McIntosh, No. 7 Pope, No. 8 Lakeside-Evans, No. 9 Sequoyah and No. 10 Chattahoochee round out the poll. Chattahoochee makes its debut in the top 10, and McIntosh jumped two spots in the rankings.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian remains the top team despite their 10-9 loss to Marist. No. 2 Holy Innocents, No. 3 East Forsyth, No. 4 Whitewater and No. 5 North Oconee round out the top five. Whitewater and North Oconee make their debut in the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 8 Benedictine, No. 9 Westminster, and No. 10 round out the poll. Starr’s Mill, Westminster, and Marist make their debut in the poll and Lovett, Oconee County, and Evans drop out.
On the girls side, No. 1 Wesleyan remains the top team after double-digit victories against Forsyth Central 18-7 and Northview 17-3. No. 2 Westminster, No. 3 North Oconee, No. 4 Fellowship Christian, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. Fellowship Christian and Whitewater make their debuts in the top five. No. 6 Pace Academy, No. 7 Starr’s Mill, No. 8 Walker, No. 9 King’s Ridge and No. 10 Savannah Christian round out the poll. Columbus slid out of the poll after starting 0-2 in 2024.
Boys
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (4-1)
2. Buford (4-0)
3. North Paulding (5-0)
4. Walton (4-1)
5. Lambert (1-1)
6. Dacula (3-1)
7. South Forsyth (3-1)
8. Mill Creek (3-1)
9. East Coweta (2-0)
10. McEachern (1-1)
Class 5A-6A
1. Roswell (2-0)
2. Blessed Trinity (4-0)
3. Alpharetta (4-0)
4. North Forsyth (3-0)
5. Lassiter (5-0)
6. Cambridge (3-0)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)
8. River Ridge (4-0)
9. Woodstock (2-1)
10. Allatoona (1-2)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (2-1)
2. Holy Innocents (3-0)
3. East Forsyth (4-0)
4.Whitewater (3-0)
5. North Oconee (3-1)
6. Starr’s Mill (3-0)
7. Savannah Country Day (2-1)
8. Benedictine (1-1)
9. Westminster (2-2)
10. Marist (2-2)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (2-0)
2. North Paulding (3-0)
3. Campbell (4-1)
4. South Forsyth (4-0)
5. West Forsyth (1-2)
6. Cherokee (4-0)
7. Buford (2-2)
8. Hillgrove (1-0)
9. Lambert (2-2)
10. Kennesaw Mountain (3-1)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (4-0)
2. Johns Creek (4-0)
3. Dunwoody (4-0)
4. Roswell (2-1)
5. Cambridge (4-0)
6. McIntosh (3-0)
7. Pope (3-1)
8. Lakeside-Evans (2-0)
9. Sequoyah (2-0)
10. Chattahoochee (3-0)
Class A-4A
1. Wesleyan (4-0)
2. Westminster (4-0)
3. North Oconee (5-0)
4. Fellowship Christian (3-0)
5. Whitewater (2-0)
6. Pace Academy (1-1)
7. Starr’s Mill (1-0)
8. Walker (1-0)
9. King’s Ridge (1-1)
10. Savannah Christian (0-0)
About the Author