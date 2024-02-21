Week 2 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth retains the number one spot despite their 9-8 loss to No. 2 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A-6A. West Forsyth has proven they are one of the better teams in the state. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 Dacula, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Mill Creek, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern round out the poll. Buford handed Walton its first loss of the season and Dacula suffered an out-of-state loss to Palmetto Ridge (FL).

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after their 17-5 win against Alpharetta. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 Campbell, No. 4 South Forsyth, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. South Forsyth makes its debut after their impressive wins against Buford and Roswell. State runner-up West Forsyth is trending down but still has a lot of upside. No. 6 Cherokee, No. 7 Buford, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Lambert, and No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain round out the poll.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their 13-5 victory against Allatoona. No. 2 Blessed Trinity continues to impress early on with its ranked win against Walton and defeating Wesleyan. No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 North Forsyth, and No. 5 Lassiter round out the top five. Lassiter jumped into the top five and Greater Atlanta Christian fell three spots. No. 6 Cambridge, No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 8 River Ridge, No. 9 Woodstock, and No. 10 Allatoona round out the poll. River Ridge enters the poll for the first time this season after their victories against Benedictine 14-9 and Savannah Country Day 16-5. Allatoona dropped three spots in the poll.