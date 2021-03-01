Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

In Class 5A, St. Pius X is the team to beat ahead of McIntosh, Blessed Trinity, Starr’s Mill and Eastside. Marist tops Class 4A with Flowery Branch, North Oconee, Jefferson and Southeast Whitfield chasing.

Westminster leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, White County, Pike County and GAC. Lovett tops Class 2A with Model, Bremen, Pace Academy and Fitzgerald in pursuit. In Class A Public, Commerce tops Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Screven County and Lincoln County.