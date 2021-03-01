X

Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Mill Creek is the team to beat in Class 7A with West Forsyth, Collins Hill, Lambert and Parkview chasing. Norcross, Brookwood, Roswell, Campbell and Walton round out the top 10. In Class 6A, Johns Creek tops Buford, Lassiter, Houston County and River Ridge.

In Class 5A, St. Pius X is the team to beat ahead of McIntosh, Blessed Trinity, Starr’s Mill and Eastside. Marist tops Class 4A with Flowery Branch, North Oconee, Jefferson and Southeast Whitfield chasing.

Westminster leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, White County, Pike County and GAC. Lovett tops Class 2A with Model, Bremen, Pace Academy and Fitzgerald in pursuit. In Class A Public, Commerce tops Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Screven County and Lincoln County.

Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat in Class A Private ahead of Stratford, Wesleyan, Athens Academy and Trinity Christian.

Class 7A

1. Mill Creek

2. West Forsyth

3. Collins Hill

4. Lambert

5. Parkview

6. Norcross

7. Brookwood

8. Roswell

9. Campbell

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Lassiter

4. Houston County

5. River Ridge

6. Rome

7. Pope

8. North Atlanta

9. Cambridge

10. Valdosta

Class 5A

1. St. Pius X

2. McIntosh

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Eastside

6. Whitewater

7. Northgate

8. Loganville

9. Chamblee

10. Clarke Central

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. Flowery Branch

3. North Oconee

4. Jefferson

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Columbus

7. Northwest Whitfield

8. LaGrange

9. Madison County

10. Spalding

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. White County

4. Pike County

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Mary Persons

7. Lumpkin County

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Jackson

10. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Model

3. Bremen

4. Pace Academy

5. Fitzgerald

6. Lamar County

7. Bleckley County

8. Thomasville

9. East Laurens

10. Vidalia

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Screven County

5. Lincoln County

6. Lake Oconee

7. Armuchee

8. Georgia Military

9. Towns County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Stratford Academy

3. Wesleyan

4. Athens Academy

5. Trinity Christian

6. Pinecrest Academy

7. First Presbyterian

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Hebron Christian

10. Paideia

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.