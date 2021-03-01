Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

Mill Creek is the team to beat in Class 7A with West Forsyth, Collins Hill, Lambert and Parkview chasing. Norcross, Brookwood, Roswell, Campbell and Walton round out the top 10. In Class 6A, Johns Creek tops Buford, Lassiter, Houston County and River Ridge.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X is the team to beat ahead of McIntosh, Blessed Trinity, Starr’s Mill and Eastside. Marist tops Class 4A with Flowery Branch, North Oconee, Jefferson and Southeast Whitfield chasing.
Westminster leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, White County, Pike County and GAC. Lovett tops Class 2A with Model, Bremen, Pace Academy and Fitzgerald in pursuit. In Class A Public, Commerce tops Social Circle, Atlanta Classical, Screven County and Lincoln County.
Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat in Class A Private ahead of Stratford, Wesleyan, Athens Academy and Trinity Christian.
Class 7A
1. Mill Creek
2. West Forsyth
3. Collins Hill
4. Lambert
5. Parkview
6. Norcross
7. Brookwood
8. Roswell
9. Campbell
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Lassiter
4. Houston County
5. River Ridge
6. Rome
7. Pope
8. North Atlanta
9. Cambridge
10. Valdosta
Class 5A
1. St. Pius X
2. McIntosh
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Eastside
6. Whitewater
7. Northgate
8. Loganville
9. Chamblee
10. Clarke Central
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Flowery Branch
3. North Oconee
4. Jefferson
5. Southeast Whitfield
6. Columbus
7. Northwest Whitfield
8. LaGrange
9. Madison County
10. Spalding
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. White County
4. Pike County
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Mary Persons
7. Lumpkin County
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Jackson
10. Adairsville
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Model
3. Bremen
4. Pace Academy
5. Fitzgerald
6. Lamar County
7. Bleckley County
8. Thomasville
9. East Laurens
10. Vidalia
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Screven County
5. Lincoln County
6. Lake Oconee
7. Armuchee
8. Georgia Military
9. Towns County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Stratford Academy
3. Wesleyan
4. Athens Academy
5. Trinity Christian
6. Pinecrest Academy
7. First Presbyterian
8. Mt. Pisgah
9. Hebron Christian
10. Paideia
