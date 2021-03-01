Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

Brookwood tops the state’s highest classification this week ahead of Harrison, Peachtree Ridge, South Forsyth and Lambert in the top 5.
Alpharetta, Archer, Pebblebrook, Campbell and Hillgrove round out the top 10. In Class 6A, Dalton leads the way with Central Gwinnet, River Ridge, Rome and Tucker chasing. McIntosh leads Class 5A ahead of Starr’s Mill, St. Pius X, Cross Keys and Clarke Central.
Southeast Whitfield tops Class 4A and leads Flowery Branch, Chestatee, Marist and Columbus. In Class 3A, Westminster leads the pack ahead of Oconee County, Mary Persons, Coahulla Creek and Windsor Forest.
Lovett is the team to beat in Class 2A with Putnam County, Bremen, Pace Academy and Thomasville. In Class A Public, Georgia Military is the team to beat and ACE Charter, Lake Oconee Academy, Armuchee and Towns County are chasing. Atlanta International tops Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli and Savannah Christian.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood
2. Harrison
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. South Forsyth
5. Lambert
6. Alpharetta
7. Archer
8. Pebblebrook
9. Campbell
10. Hillgrove
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Central Gwinnett
3. River Ridge
4. Rome
5. Tucker
6. Lassiter
7. Sequoyah
8. Riverwood
9. Johns Creek
10. Carrollton
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Starr’s Mill
3. St. Pius X
4. Cross Keys
5. Clarke Central
6. North Springs
7. Woodward Academy
8. Veterans
9. Johnson-Gainesville
10. Eastside
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Flowery Branch
3. Chestatee
4. Marist
5. Columbus
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Jefferson
8. East Hall
9. LaGrange
10. Benedictine
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Mary Persons
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Windsor Forest
6. Pike County
7. West Hall
8. Savannah Arts
9. West Hall
10. Richmond Academy
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Putnam County
3. Bremen
4. Pace Academy
5. Thomasville
6. Jeff Davis
7. Gordon Central
8. Model
9. Toombs County
10. Fitzgerald
Class A Public
1. Georgia Military
2. ACE Charter
3. Lake Oconee
4. Armuchee
5. Towns County
6. Atkinson County
7. Drew Charter
8. Trion
9. Mt. Zion-Carroll
10. Social Circle
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Savannah Christian
6. Landmark Christian
7. King’s Ridge
8. Whitefield Academy
9. Holy Innocents’
10. Wesleyan
