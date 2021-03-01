Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

Alpharetta, Archer, Pebblebrook, Campbell and Hillgrove round out the top 10. In Class 6A, Dalton leads the way with Central Gwinnet, River Ridge, Rome and Tucker chasing. McIntosh leads Class 5A ahead of Starr’s Mill, St. Pius X, Cross Keys and Clarke Central.

Southeast Whitfield tops Class 4A and leads Flowery Branch, Chestatee, Marist and Columbus. In Class 3A, Westminster leads the pack ahead of Oconee County, Mary Persons, Coahulla Creek and Windsor Forest.