Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Norcross fell to 0-3 and exited the poll, making way for Archer—which improved to 2-0 with a 66-44 win over Milton in the Jared Cook Classic. Osborne moved up two spots to No. 8 and Peachtree Ridge debuted at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Mountain View after improving to 2-0 and 3-0, respectively. In Class 6A, Shiloh moved up to No. 2 after its 74-65 win over Shiloh and Woodward Academy slid to No. 4 after a 78-66 loss to Class 7A No. 1 Grayson. Additionally, Lanier exited the poll following an 0-2 start and 70-63 loss to unranked Parkview, and South Cobb debuted at no. 10 after a 3-0 start.

The Class 5A poll saw Maynard Jackson move up to No. 3 after a 64-60 win over Trinity Christian improved the Jags to 2-0 and Hiram fell from the top 10 after an 0-2 start and was replaced by 2-1 Tucker. The Class 4A poll did not shift this week and Class 3A saw Cedar Grove replace Johnson-Savannah at No. 3. Oglethorpe County replaced Swainsboro at No. 9 in Class A Division I and there was no movement in Class A Division II

Class 7A