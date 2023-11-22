Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Norcross fell to 0-3 and exited the poll, making way for Archer—which improved to 2-0 with a 66-44 win over Milton in the Jared Cook Classic. Osborne moved up two spots to No. 8 and Peachtree Ridge debuted at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Mountain View after improving to 2-0 and 3-0, respectively. In Class 6A, Shiloh moved up to No. 2 after its 74-65 win over Shiloh and Woodward Academy slid to No. 4 after a 78-66 loss to Class 7A No. 1 Grayson. Additionally, Lanier exited the poll following an 0-2 start and 70-63 loss to unranked Parkview, and South Cobb debuted at no. 10 after a 3-0 start.
The Class 5A poll saw Maynard Jackson move up to No. 3 after a 64-60 win over Trinity Christian improved the Jags to 2-0 and Hiram fell from the top 10 after an 0-2 start and was replaced by 2-1 Tucker. The Class 4A poll did not shift this week and Class 3A saw Cedar Grove replace Johnson-Savannah at No. 3. Oglethorpe County replaced Swainsboro at No. 9 in Class A Division I and there was no movement in Class A Division II
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. McEachern
3. Wheeler
4. Berkmar
5. Newton
6. Walton
7. Archer
8. Osborne
9. Peachtree Ridge
10. Mountain View
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Shiloh
3. Riverwood
4. Woodward Academy
5. Jonesboro
6. St. Pius
7. Hughes
8. South Paulding
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. South Cobb
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Maynard Jackson
4. Dutchtown
5. Chapel Hill
6. Mays
7. Union Grove
8. Tri-Cities
9. Warner Robins
10. Tucker
8. Maynard-Jackson
9. Warner Robins
10. Union Grove
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. McDonough
4. North Oconee
5. Madison County
6. Walnut Grove
7. Fayette County
8. Westover
9. Seckinger
10. Central-Carroll
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cedar Grove
4. Cross Creek
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Johnson-Savannah
8. Dougherty
9. Richmond Academy
10. Adairsville
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Southwest Macon
9. Putnam County
10. Model
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Mt. Pisgah
5. Temple
6. Paideia
7. St. Francis
8. Woodville-Thompkins
9. Oglethorpe County
10. Savannah
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Greenforest Christian
4. Charlton County
5. Wilkinson County
6. Macon County
7. Clinch County
8. Mitchell County
9. Manchester
10. Hancock Central
About the Author