Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Norcross fell to 0-3 and exited the poll, making way for Archer—which improved to 2-0 with a 66-44 win over Milton in the Jared Cook Classic. Osborne moved up two spots to No. 8 and Peachtree Ridge debuted at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Mountain View after improving to 2-0 and 3-0, respectively. In Class 6A, Shiloh moved up to No. 2 after its 74-65 win over Shiloh and Woodward Academy slid to No. 4 after a 78-66 loss to Class 7A No. 1 Grayson. Additionally, Lanier exited the poll following an 0-2 start and 70-63 loss to unranked Parkview, and South Cobb debuted at no. 10 after a 3-0 start.

The Class 5A poll saw Maynard Jackson move up to No. 3 after a 64-60 win over Trinity Christian improved the Jags to 2-0 and Hiram fell from the top 10 after an 0-2 start and was replaced by 2-1 Tucker. The Class 4A poll did not shift this week and Class 3A saw Cedar Grove replace Johnson-Savannah at No. 3. Oglethorpe County replaced Swainsboro at No. 9 in Class A Division I and there was no movement in Class A Division II

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Wheeler

4. Berkmar

5. Newton

6. Walton

7. Archer

8. Osborne

9. Peachtree Ridge

10. Mountain View

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Riverwood

4. Woodward Academy

5. Jonesboro

6. St. Pius

7. Hughes

8. South Paulding

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. South Cobb

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Maynard Jackson

4. Dutchtown

5. Chapel Hill

6. Mays

7. Union Grove

8. Tri-Cities

9. Warner Robins

10. Tucker

8. Maynard-Jackson

9. Warner Robins

10. Union Grove

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Holy Innocents’

3. McDonough

4. North Oconee

5. Madison County

6. Walnut Grove

7. Fayette County

8. Westover

9. Seckinger

10. Central-Carroll

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cedar Grove

4. Cross Creek

5. Hebron Christian

6. Long County

7. Johnson-Savannah

8. Dougherty

9. Richmond Academy

10. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Westside-Augusta

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Dodge County

6. Butler

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Southwest Macon

9. Putnam County

10. Model

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Mt. Pisgah

5. Temple

6. Paideia

7. St. Francis

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Oglethorpe County

10. Savannah

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Greenforest Christian

4. Charlton County

5. Wilkinson County

6. Macon County

7. Clinch County

8. Mitchell County

9. Manchester

10. Hancock Central

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top