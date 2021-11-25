ajc logo
X

Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

March 13, 2021 Macon - Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) gets off a shot between Berkmar's Dara Olonade (12) and Berkmar's Jermahri Hill (right) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
March 13, 2021 Macon - Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) gets off a shot between Berkmar's Dara Olonade (12) and Berkmar's Jermahri Hill (right) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
55 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Newton remains No. 1 and scored a massive 83-67 win over No. 7 Norcross in the On the Radar Tip-Off Classic. Milton opened the season No. 1 and is 1-0, but it seems the program is on pause now following the arrest of two players last week. This situation caused Milton to be replaced in the Jared Cook Classic and all the uncertainty results in the program falling down to No. 6. This situation is unprecedented and is still developing. The Class 7A poll also saw Parkview make its debut at No. 9 and Archer comes in at No. 10 after scoring a 50-49 win over Etowah.

In Class 6A, No. 1 Wheeler defeated Class 7A No. 5 Grayson 62-60 in an overtime thriller at the On The Radar Tip-off Classic. Buford slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 65-62 loss to South Gwinnett and Osborne ascended to No. 5 after a 2-0 start.

Southwest DeKalb used a 58-53 win over Chapel Hill in the Sweet South Shootout last weekend to earn a spot in the Class 5A poll. St. Pius also moved up a slot to No. 3 in Class 5A and Jones County makes its debut at No. 8.

In Class 4A, Dougherty’s 0-2 start sent the Trojans out of the top 10 and East Hall makes its debut at No. 10. The Class 3A poll saw Hart County slide from No. 4 to No. 6 and LaFayette improve to No. 4.

The Class 2A poll saw Westside-Augusta jump from No. 6 to No. 3 following its 2-0 start. Galloway moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A Private and WD Mohammed replaced Holy Innocents’ and debuts at No. 10. Finally, in Class A Public, Drew Charter remains No. 1 and Dublin, Chattahoochee County, Portal and Social Circle round out the top 5. Additionally, Bowdon replaced Irwin County at No. 9 following a 2-0 start.

Class 7A

1. Newton

2. Berkmar

3. Pebblebrook

4. North Gwinnett

5. Grayson

6. Milton

7. Norcross

8. East Coweta

9. Parkview

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Kell

3. Westlake

4. Lanier

5. Osborne

6. Centennial

7. Buford

8. Shiloh

9. Statesboro

10. Effingham County

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing

2. Tri-Cities

3. St. Pius

4. Jonesboro

5. Calhoun

6. Lithonia

7. Clarke Central

8. Jones County

9. Decatur

10. Southwest DeKalb

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. McDonough

3. Spencer

4. Fayette County

5. Monroe

6. Westover

7. Mays

8. North Oconee

9. Cedar Shoals

10. East Hall

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Salem

4. LaFayette

5. Thomson

6. Hart County

7. Cross Creek

8. Americus-Sumter

9. Oconee County

10. Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Columbia

3. Westside-Augusta

4. Butler

5. Thomasville

6. Washington County

7. Laney

8. Chattooga

9. Swainsboro

10. Woodville-Thompkins

Class A Private

1. Providence Christian

2. Galloway

3. Greenforest Christian

4. Christian Heritage

5. First Presbyterian Day

6. Darlington

7. King’s Ridge

8. North Cobb Christian

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. WD Mohammed

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter

2. Dublin

3. Chattahoochee County

4. Portal

5. Social Circle

6. Turner County

7. Warren County

8. Lanier County

9. Bowdon

10. Manchester

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Maxwell Quarterfinal projections
3h ago
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals
15h ago
Class 5A blog: A look at the quarterfinal games
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top