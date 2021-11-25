Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Wheeler defeated Class 7A No. 5 Grayson 62-60 in an overtime thriller at the On The Radar Tip-off Classic. Buford slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 65-62 loss to South Gwinnett and Osborne ascended to No. 5 after a 2-0 start.

Southwest DeKalb used a 58-53 win over Chapel Hill in the Sweet South Shootout last weekend to earn a spot in the Class 5A poll. St. Pius also moved up a slot to No. 3 in Class 5A and Jones County makes its debut at No. 8.