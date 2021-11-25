Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Newton remains No. 1 and scored a massive 83-67 win over No. 7 Norcross in the On the Radar Tip-Off Classic. Milton opened the season No. 1 and is 1-0, but it seems the program is on pause now following the arrest of two players last week. This situation caused Milton to be replaced in the Jared Cook Classic and all the uncertainty results in the program falling down to No. 6. This situation is unprecedented and is still developing. The Class 7A poll also saw Parkview make its debut at No. 9 and Archer comes in at No. 10 after scoring a 50-49 win over Etowah.
In Class 6A, No. 1 Wheeler defeated Class 7A No. 5 Grayson 62-60 in an overtime thriller at the On The Radar Tip-off Classic. Buford slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 65-62 loss to South Gwinnett and Osborne ascended to No. 5 after a 2-0 start.
Southwest DeKalb used a 58-53 win over Chapel Hill in the Sweet South Shootout last weekend to earn a spot in the Class 5A poll. St. Pius also moved up a slot to No. 3 in Class 5A and Jones County makes its debut at No. 8.
In Class 4A, Dougherty’s 0-2 start sent the Trojans out of the top 10 and East Hall makes its debut at No. 10. The Class 3A poll saw Hart County slide from No. 4 to No. 6 and LaFayette improve to No. 4.
The Class 2A poll saw Westside-Augusta jump from No. 6 to No. 3 following its 2-0 start. Galloway moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A Private and WD Mohammed replaced Holy Innocents’ and debuts at No. 10. Finally, in Class A Public, Drew Charter remains No. 1 and Dublin, Chattahoochee County, Portal and Social Circle round out the top 5. Additionally, Bowdon replaced Irwin County at No. 9 following a 2-0 start.
Class 7A
1. Newton
2. Berkmar
3. Pebblebrook
4. North Gwinnett
5. Grayson
6. Milton
7. Norcross
8. East Coweta
9. Parkview
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Kell
3. Westlake
4. Lanier
5. Osborne
6. Centennial
7. Buford
8. Shiloh
9. Statesboro
10. Effingham County
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing
2. Tri-Cities
3. St. Pius
4. Jonesboro
5. Calhoun
6. Lithonia
7. Clarke Central
8. Jones County
9. Decatur
10. Southwest DeKalb
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. McDonough
3. Spencer
4. Fayette County
5. Monroe
6. Westover
7. Mays
8. North Oconee
9. Cedar Shoals
10. East Hall
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Salem
4. LaFayette
5. Thomson
6. Hart County
7. Cross Creek
8. Americus-Sumter
9. Oconee County
10. Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Columbia
3. Westside-Augusta
4. Butler
5. Thomasville
6. Washington County
7. Laney
8. Chattooga
9. Swainsboro
10. Woodville-Thompkins
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian
2. Galloway
3. Greenforest Christian
4. Christian Heritage
5. First Presbyterian Day
6. Darlington
7. King’s Ridge
8. North Cobb Christian
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. WD Mohammed
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter
2. Dublin
3. Chattahoochee County
4. Portal
5. Social Circle
6. Turner County
7. Warren County
8. Lanier County
9. Bowdon
10. Manchester
