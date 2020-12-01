Week 2 Basketball Rankings

Class 6A saw Chattahoochee take over No. 2 following its 78-75 win over Lanier. The Longhorns fell from No. 2 to No. 4 following the defeat. Class 5A No. 1 Tri-Cities remains No. 1 after its 1-1 start. The Bulldogs fell 84-77 to Class A-Private No. 2 Greenforest Christian, but also have a 102-38 victory over Hapeville Charter on its resume. Chapel Hill dropped out of the rankings after its 0-2 start and was replaced by Forest Park (2-0).

In Class 4A, 5-0 Luella joined the polls at No. 7 and Marist dropped out of the rankings following its 0-2 start. Westside-Macon fell from No. 8 to No. 10 after its overtime loss to Dougherty. In Class 3A, Salem (2-0) flies into the poll and makes its debut at No. 5. Dawson County fell out of the top 10 and the rest of the top 10 remains intact. Banks County and Woodville-Thompkins replaced Washington County and Jeff Davis in the Class 2A poll.