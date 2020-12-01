Week 2 Basketball Rankings

BOYS: In Class 7A, Pebblebrook jumped up from No. 5 to No. 2 following its 4-0 start. Norcross, Milton and Berkmar round out the top 5 ahead of former No. 2 McEachern, which dropped to No. 6 following a 1-2 start that includes a 56-54 win over No. 4 Milton and losses to Sandy Creek and Wheeler. Also, Denmark and Archer replaced Newton and North Gwinnett in the top 10 and make their debuts at No. 7 and No. 8 respectfully. Cherokee fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after losses to Denmark and Berkmar.
Class 6A saw Chattahoochee take over No. 2 following its 78-75 win over Lanier. The Longhorns fell from No. 2 to No. 4 following the defeat. Class 5A No. 1 Tri-Cities remains No. 1 after its 1-1 start. The Bulldogs fell 84-77 to Class A-Private No. 2 Greenforest Christian, but also have a 102-38 victory over Hapeville Charter on its resume. Chapel Hill dropped out of the rankings after its 0-2 start and was replaced by Forest Park (2-0).
In Class 4A, 5-0 Luella joined the polls at No. 7 and Marist dropped out of the rankings following its 0-2 start. Westside-Macon fell from No. 8 to No. 10 after its overtime loss to Dougherty. In Class 3A, Salem (2-0) flies into the poll and makes its debut at No. 5. Dawson County fell out of the top 10 and the rest of the top 10 remains intact. Banks County and Woodville-Thompkins replaced Washington County and Jeff Davis in the Class 2A poll.
In Class A-Private, Walker replaced Wesleyan and debuts at No. 10. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start and scored a 56-54 road win over Wesleyan last week. Class A-Public saw Wilkinson County drop out of the top 10 after its 0-2 start. The Warriors were replaced by 2-0 Dublin, which debuts at No. 10.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Pebblebrook
3. Norcross
4. Milton
5. Berkmar
6. McEachern
7. Denmark
8. Archer
9. Cherokee
10. North Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Chattahoochee
3. Kell
4. Lanier
5. Douglas County
6. Hughes
7. Shiloh
8. Richmond Hill
9. Buford
10. Winder-Barrow
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. St. Pius
4. Woodward Academy
5. Veterans
6. Woodland-Stockbridge
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Warner Robins
9. Cass
10. Forest Park
Class 4A
1. Miller Grove
2. Westover
3. Spencer
4. Stephenson
5. Baldwin
6. Fayette County
7. Luella
8. Jenkins
9. Monroe
10. Westside-Macon
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. LaFayette
5. Salem
6. Upson-Lee
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Hart County
9. Cross Creek
10. Monroe Area
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Swainsboro
3. Columbia
4. Thomasville
5. Butler
6. Lovett
7. Banks County
8. Woodville-Thompkins
9. Laney
10. Vidalia
Class A Private
1. St. Francis
2. Greenforest Christian
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Galloway
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Trinity Christian
7. Providence Christian
8. St. Anne Pacelli
9. Hebron Christian
10. Walker
Class A Public
1. Hancock Central
2. Drew Charter
3. Manchester
4. Terrell County
5. Treutlen
6. Lincoln County
7. Calhoun County
8. Taylor County
9. Lanier County
10. Dublin
GIRLS: Collins Hill tops Class 7A again this week with Woodstock, McEachern, Grayson and Cherokee in the top 5. West Forsyth comes in at No. 6 with Archer, Campbell, Marietta and Parkview in the top 10. IN Class 6A, Buford is the team to beat and leads Westlake, Kell, Carrollton and Langston Hughes.
Forest Park tops Class 5A ahead of Woodward Academy, Southwest DeKalb, Cass and Jackson-Atlanta. In Class 4A, Jefferson, Luella, Carver-Columbus, Troup County and McDonough are at the top.
Two Savannah programs, Johnson and Beach, lead Class 3A with GAC, Rockmart and Cross Creek in the top 5. Washington County tops Class 2A ahead of Rabun County, Early County, Josey and Vidalia. IN Class A Private, Hebron Christian is the team to beat with St. Francis, Mount Paran, Wesleyan and Galloway School chasing.
Clinch County leads Class A Public with Greenville, Calhoun County, Turner County and Central-Talbotton in pursuit.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Woodstock
3. McEachern
4. Grayson
5. Cherokee
6. West Forsyth
7. Archer
8. Campbell
9. Marietta
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Westlake
3. Kell
4. Carrollton
5. Langston Hughes
6. Sequoyah
7. Grovetown
8. Lovejoy
9. Rockdale County
10. Cambridge
Class 5A
1. Forest Park
2. Woodward Academy
3. Southwest DeKalb
4. Cass
5. Jackson-Atlanta
6. Tri-Cities
7. New Manchester
8. Loganville
9. Griffin
10. Hiram
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Luella
3. Carver-Columbus
4. Troup County
5. McDonough
6. Spalding
7. Marist
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Druid Hills
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Johnson-Savannah
2. Beach
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Rockmart
5. Cross Creek
6. Stephens County
7. Coahulla Creek
8. Sandy Creek
9. Westminster
10. Lumpkin County
Class 2A
1. Washington County
2. Rabun County
3. Early County
4. Josey
5. Vidalia
6. Northeast-Macon
7. Laney
8. Elbert County
9. Woodville-Tompkins
10. Chattooga
Class A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Wesleyan
5. Galloway
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Greenforest
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian
9. Calvary Day
10. Trinity Christian
Class A Public
1. Clinch County
2. Greenville
3. Calhoun County
4. Turner County
5. Central-Talbotton
6. Wilcox County
7. Georgia Military College
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. Mitchell County
10. Lake Oconee Academy
