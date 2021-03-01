Week 2 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Grayson took over No. 1—rising from its previous position at No. 5. Last week’s No. 1 team Brookwood dropped down to No. 4 and Woodstock, North Paulding and Walton round out the top 5. Additionally, West Forsyth replaced Etowah in the poll following the Eagles’ three-straight losses.
Class 6A saw Lassiter improve from No. 10 to No. 7. Valdosta and Glynn Academy were replaced by Cambridge and Alexander in the poll. Harris County took over No. 1 in Class 5A and Blessed Trinity rose from No. 4 to No. 2.
Marist improved to No. 3 in Class 4A behind Flowery Branch and No. 1 ranked North Oconee. In Class 3A, Pierce County replaced Rockmart in the poll.
Vidalia took over No. 1 in Class 2A and previously top-ranked Callaway slid to No. 3 behind No. 2 Lovett. Tattnall Square retained its spot at No. 1 in Class A Private and King’s Ridge replaced Mt. Paran at No. 10. In Class A Public, Hawkinsville, Metter and Bryan County debut and Telfair County, Wilcox County and Claxton exited the poll.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Woodstock
3. North Paulding
4. Brookwood
5. Walton
6. Hillgrove
7. Parkview
8. West Forsyth
9. Lambert
10. North Forsyth
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Houston County
3. Carrollton
4. Allatoona
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Pope
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Cambridge
10. Alexander
Class 5A
1. Harris County
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Loganville
4. Greenbrier
5. Starr’s Miller
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Calhoun
8. Cartersville
9. Walnut Grove
10. Ola
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Flowery Branch
3. Marist
4. Jefferson
5. Benedictine
6. West Laurens
7. Troup
8. Northwest Whitfield
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. Bainbridge
Class 3A
1. North Hall
2. Hart County
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Mary Persons
5. Morgan County
6. Oconee County
7. Ringgold
8. Westminster
9. Upson-Lee
10. Pierce County
Class 2A
1. Vidalia
2. Lovett
3. Callaway
4. Bremen
5. Pace Academy
6. Model
7. Haralson County
8. Jeff Davis
9. Elbert County
10. Heard County
Class A Private
1. Tattnall Square
2. Wesleyan
3. Fellowship Christian
4. First Presbyterian Day
5. Hebron Christian
6. Savannah Christian
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Athens Academy
9. Trinity Christian
10. King’s Ridge
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Gordon Lee
3. Schley County
4. Johnson County
5. ACE Charter
6. Commerce
7. Charlton County
8. Metter
9. Bryan County
10. Hawkinsville
