Week 12 games to watch

Notes: If the Owls win, it will be their first region title since joining the GHSA back in 1968. If the Gryphons win, there will be a three-way tie for first place between ACE, Spencer and Northeast, assuming Northeast (6-3, 5-1) beats Rutland (5-4, 3-3) Friday. Should ACE win, they’d need to score at least 36 points to emerge from Region 2′s tiebreaker, otherwise Northeast wins region and, depending on ACE’s margin of victory, it could jump Spencer to take the No. 2 seed, leaving the Owls to hit the road for Round 1. The tiebreaker system is points allowed amongst the teams tied. In league play, the Gryphons are scoring an average of 43 points, and the Owls are giving up an average of just 11.2 points...The Owls, after their big win over Northeast on Oct. 21, narrowly avoided a letdown last week despite being 32-point favorites, edging Central 20-14 over Central...ACE lost to Northeast 47-21 on Sept. 16 and have been on a four-game win streak since. They beat Southwest 62-28 last week.

Vidalia Indians at Toombs County Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Pit at Booster Stadium, Lyons

Records: Vidalia is 6-3, 2-3 in Region 3; Toombs County is 5-4, 2-3.

Last meeting: Toombs County won 21-19 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Vidalia by 2

Notes: Toombs County, Vidalia and Brantley County currently sit tied for the fourth and final playoff spot, one game back from second-place Tattnall County (3-2). The winner of this game is guaranteed at least a playoff spot. If Toombs County wins, it takes the No. 3 seed. If Vidalia wins, it takes the No. 2 seed because it beat Brantley County 46-6 on Oct. 14. If Toombs County loses, it misses the playoffs for the first time since 2015 — the year before current coach Richie Marsh arrived. The Indians haven’t missed the playoffs since 2011...The Indians have lost three of their last four, all region games. The Indians started 5-0, then 6-1 before the skid. They’re coming off a 42-12 loss to Pierce County...The Bulldogs started 1-3 in region play, beating Tattnall 31-29 on Sept. 3. They then lost to Brantley County, Appling County and Pierce County.

Putnam County War Eagles at Washington County Golden Hawks

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, War Eagle Stadium, Eatonton

Records: Putnam County is 7-2, 5-1 in Region 4; Washington County is 4-5, 4-2.

Last meeting: Washington County won 34-13 in 2005.

Maxwell’s projection: Putnam County by 17

Notes: If Washington, which is 13-0 in the all-time series against Putnam, wins Friday, that will force a three-way tie for second place between Putnam, Laney and Washington County. If Putnam County wins, it takes second place and Washington takes fourth place. Washington has made the playoffs every year since 2008. The War Eagles have been to the postseason every year since 2019...This looked like a lost season in the beginning for the Hawks, who started 0-3, then 1-5, including losses to Thomson and Laney. They’re on a 3-game win streak, beating Westside, Butler and Josey a combined 113-15...The War Eagles lost 27-3 to Thomson on Oct. 21, then edged Laney 27-26 for their final home game or the regular season.