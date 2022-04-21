Week 11 Baseball Rankings

Class 2A No. 1 ranked Pace Academy fell 7-2 to Lovett on Monday, but previously defeated the Lions 7-4 on April 11 and maintains its position at the top of the poll. The two teams will face again Wednesday night at Lovett for Game 3. Model returns at No. 3 and No. 4 Thomasville is riding a 12-game win-streak to fuel its 19-4 record. Jeff Davis exited the poll and Lamar County used its 19-5 record and 5-game win-streak to debut at No. 10.

Mt. Paran returned to No. 1 in Class A Private and former No. 1 Fellowship Christian slid to No. 4 after dropping two of three to No. 9 Mt. Pisgah. Wesleyan moved up to No. 2 and North Cobb Christian climbed to No. 3 as a result. Also, Prince Avenue Christian and First Presbyterian both moved up a spot after Savannah Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 7 and Whitefield Academy replaced Hebron Christian and comes in at No. 10.

Finally, in Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Wilcox County is 22-0 with an explosive 300-46 scoring advantage. No. 2 Charlton County, No. 3 Irwin County and No. 4 Metter are also riding hot streaks, but the Patriots’ undefeated season validates their position at the top of the poll. Telfair County exited the poll after dropping four-straight games and Gordon Lee returns at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 ranked Social Circle.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Woodstock

4. Etowah

5. Cherokee

6. Denmark

7. East Coweta

8. South Forsyth

9. Walton

10. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Buford

3. South Paulding

4. Pope

5. Allatoona

6. Evans

7. River Ridge

8. Lassiter

9. Cambridge

10. Kell

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. North Springs

3. Coffee

4. Loganville

5. Whitewater

6. Ola

7. Woodward Academy

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Ware County

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Benedictine

4. LaGrange

5. Troup

6. Thomas County Central

7. Cedartown

8. West Laurens

9. Perry

10. Flowery Brach

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. North Hall

3. Pike County

4. Mary Persons

5. Franklin County

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Long County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Redan

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Model

4. Thomasville

5. Elbert County

6. Callaway

7. Bleckley County

8. Cook

9. Vidalia

10. Lamar County

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Wesleyan

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Franklin County

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Savannah Christian

8. Tattnall Square

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. Whitefield Academy

Class A Public

1. Wilcox County

2. Charlton County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. ACE Charter

6. Schley County

7. Johnson County

8. Commerce

9. Gordon Lee

10. Social Circle