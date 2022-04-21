Week 11 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview has won five-straight with a 53-2 runs advantage and has won 15 of its last 16 games with no in-state losses. Lowndes moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 following Cherokee’s two losses in its recent three-game series with Alpharetta. Woodstock jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 and Etowah gets the No. 4 spot ahead of No. 5 Cherokee after its recent 8-1 win over the Warriors. No. 6 Denmark and No. 7 East Coweta are followed by South Forsyth, Walton and Mill Creek. South Forsyth replaced Grayson, Walton moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 and Mill Creek fell from No. 8 to No. 10.
Class 6A No. 1 Houston County is 21-4 with an 8-game win-streak, Buford remains No. 2 and South Paulding moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 after Allatoona dropped down to No. 5 behind Pope. Evans moved up a slot to No. 6, River Ridge fell to No. 7 and Lassiter moved up one spot in the poll to No. 8.
In Class 5A, No. 1 Cartersville picked up its fifth-straight win and North Springs moved up from No. 4 to No. 2. Whitewater jumped Ola for No. 5 and carries an eight-game win-streak and 22-5-1 overall record.
The Class 4A poll is led once again by North Oconee—which has won 24-straight since a 9-6 loss to Lassiter on Feb. 21. The Titans are 27-1 on the season and have a 279-58 scoring edge over its opponents. Troup moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 after splitting games with No. 4 LaGrange and Thomas County Central jumped to No. 6 ahead of Cedartown.
In Class 3A, Pike County moved up a spot to No. 3 after defeating former No. 3 Mary Persons 7-0 this week and the two teams will meet again on Thursday. Sandy Creek dropped a spot to No. 8 after getting swept 10-7, 3-2 by No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian and Long County moved up to No. 7 as a result.
Class 2A No. 1 ranked Pace Academy fell 7-2 to Lovett on Monday, but previously defeated the Lions 7-4 on April 11 and maintains its position at the top of the poll. The two teams will face again Wednesday night at Lovett for Game 3. Model returns at No. 3 and No. 4 Thomasville is riding a 12-game win-streak to fuel its 19-4 record. Jeff Davis exited the poll and Lamar County used its 19-5 record and 5-game win-streak to debut at No. 10.
Mt. Paran returned to No. 1 in Class A Private and former No. 1 Fellowship Christian slid to No. 4 after dropping two of three to No. 9 Mt. Pisgah. Wesleyan moved up to No. 2 and North Cobb Christian climbed to No. 3 as a result. Also, Prince Avenue Christian and First Presbyterian both moved up a spot after Savannah Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 7 and Whitefield Academy replaced Hebron Christian and comes in at No. 10.
Finally, in Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Wilcox County is 22-0 with an explosive 300-46 scoring advantage. No. 2 Charlton County, No. 3 Irwin County and No. 4 Metter are also riding hot streaks, but the Patriots’ undefeated season validates their position at the top of the poll. Telfair County exited the poll after dropping four-straight games and Gordon Lee returns at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 ranked Social Circle.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Woodstock
4. Etowah
5. Cherokee
6. Denmark
7. East Coweta
8. South Forsyth
9. Walton
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Buford
3. South Paulding
4. Pope
5. Allatoona
6. Evans
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Cambridge
10. Kell
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. North Springs
3. Coffee
4. Loganville
5. Whitewater
6. Ola
7. Woodward Academy
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Ware County
10. Locust Grove
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. LaGrange
5. Troup
6. Thomas County Central
7. Cedartown
8. West Laurens
9. Perry
10. Flowery Brach
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Pike County
4. Mary Persons
5. Franklin County
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Long County
8. Sandy Creek
9. Redan
10. Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Model
4. Thomasville
5. Elbert County
6. Callaway
7. Bleckley County
8. Cook
9. Vidalia
10. Lamar County
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Wesleyan
3. North Cobb Christian
4. Franklin County
5. Prince Avenue Christian
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Savannah Christian
8. Tattnall Square
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Whitefield Academy
Class A Public
1. Wilcox County
2. Charlton County
3. Irwin County
4. Metter
5. ACE Charter
6. Schley County
7. Johnson County
8. Commerce
9. Gordon Lee
10. Social Circle
