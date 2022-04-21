ajc logo
X

Week 11 Baseball Rankings

May 21, 2016 Buford - Buford starting pitcher Justin Glover hurls the ball towards the plate during their game against Locust Grove during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Combined ShapeCaption
May 21, 2016 Buford - Buford starting pitcher Justin Glover hurls the ball towards the plate during their game against Locust Grove during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
37 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview has won five-straight with a 53-2 runs advantage and has won 15 of its last 16 games with no in-state losses. Lowndes moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 following Cherokee’s two losses in its recent three-game series with Alpharetta. Woodstock jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 and Etowah gets the No. 4 spot ahead of No. 5 Cherokee after its recent 8-1 win over the Warriors. No. 6 Denmark and No. 7 East Coweta are followed by South Forsyth, Walton and Mill Creek. South Forsyth replaced Grayson, Walton moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 and Mill Creek fell from No. 8 to No. 10.

Class 6A No. 1 Houston County is 21-4 with an 8-game win-streak, Buford remains No. 2 and South Paulding moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 after Allatoona dropped down to No. 5 behind Pope. Evans moved up a slot to No. 6, River Ridge fell to No. 7 and Lassiter moved up one spot in the poll to No. 8.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Cartersville picked up its fifth-straight win and North Springs moved up from No. 4 to No. 2. Whitewater jumped Ola for No. 5 and carries an eight-game win-streak and 22-5-1 overall record.

The Class 4A poll is led once again by North Oconee—which has won 24-straight since a 9-6 loss to Lassiter on Feb. 21. The Titans are 27-1 on the season and have a 279-58 scoring edge over its opponents. Troup moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 after splitting games with No. 4 LaGrange and Thomas County Central jumped to No. 6 ahead of Cedartown.

In Class 3A, Pike County moved up a spot to No. 3 after defeating former No. 3 Mary Persons 7-0 this week and the two teams will meet again on Thursday. Sandy Creek dropped a spot to No. 8 after getting swept 10-7, 3-2 by No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian and Long County moved up to No. 7 as a result.

Class 2A No. 1 ranked Pace Academy fell 7-2 to Lovett on Monday, but previously defeated the Lions 7-4 on April 11 and maintains its position at the top of the poll. The two teams will face again Wednesday night at Lovett for Game 3. Model returns at No. 3 and No. 4 Thomasville is riding a 12-game win-streak to fuel its 19-4 record. Jeff Davis exited the poll and Lamar County used its 19-5 record and 5-game win-streak to debut at No. 10.

Mt. Paran returned to No. 1 in Class A Private and former No. 1 Fellowship Christian slid to No. 4 after dropping two of three to No. 9 Mt. Pisgah. Wesleyan moved up to No. 2 and North Cobb Christian climbed to No. 3 as a result. Also, Prince Avenue Christian and First Presbyterian both moved up a spot after Savannah Christian fell from No. 5 to No. 7 and Whitefield Academy replaced Hebron Christian and comes in at No. 10.

Finally, in Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Wilcox County is 22-0 with an explosive 300-46 scoring advantage. No. 2 Charlton County, No. 3 Irwin County and No. 4 Metter are also riding hot streaks, but the Patriots’ undefeated season validates their position at the top of the poll. Telfair County exited the poll after dropping four-straight games and Gordon Lee returns at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 ranked Social Circle.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Woodstock

4. Etowah

5. Cherokee

6. Denmark

7. East Coweta

8. South Forsyth

9. Walton

10. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Buford

3. South Paulding

4. Pope

5. Allatoona

6. Evans

7. River Ridge

8. Lassiter

9. Cambridge

10. Kell

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. North Springs

3. Coffee

4. Loganville

5. Whitewater

6. Ola

7. Woodward Academy

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Ware County

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Benedictine

4. LaGrange

5. Troup

6. Thomas County Central

7. Cedartown

8. West Laurens

9. Perry

10. Flowery Brach

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. North Hall

3. Pike County

4. Mary Persons

5. Franklin County

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Long County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Redan

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Model

4. Thomasville

5. Elbert County

6. Callaway

7. Bleckley County

8. Cook

9. Vidalia

10. Lamar County

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Wesleyan

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Franklin County

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Savannah Christian

8. Tattnall Square

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. Whitefield Academy

Class A Public

1. Wilcox County

2. Charlton County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. ACE Charter

6. Schley County

7. Johnson County

8. Commerce

9. Gordon Lee

10. Social Circle

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree2h ago
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

BREAKING: 13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
9m ago
Aerial photo shows the I-285 interchange at I-20 east of Atlanta, which the Georgia Department of Transportation will rebuild in the next few years. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
5h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
5h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
3h ago
The Latest
Lacrosse: Wesleyan boys still young, still contenders
56m ago
3 Georgia baseball players could go top 10 in MLB draft
2h ago
Haralson County, West Laurens undefeated in first day at GHSA Slow Pitch Softball...
14h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
19h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
21h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top