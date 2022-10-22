Week 10 wrap: Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville beat 8-0 opponents

Thomasville beat No. 4 Dougherty 35-20 to clinch the Region 1-2A title. Dougherty was 8-0 and ranked in the top five for the first time since 2005. Thomasville was the 2021 2A runner-up but started the season 1-3 under new coach Jonathan DeLay. The Bulldogs have won five straight and are assured first place even if they lose their regular-season finale to Crisp County next week.

Another Thomasville team, Thomas County Central, also had a big night. The Yellow Jackets improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2007 and beat No. 10 Houston County 42-21 in a Region 1-6A game. Ranked No. 8, Thomas Central can win its first region title since 2016 if it can beat No. 2 Lee County next week.

Spencer of Columbus scored one of the night’s bigger upsets when the Owls beat No. 8 Northeast-Macon 14-13. Spencer, now alone in first place in Region 2-2A, has not won a region title since joining the GHSA, or since winning a state title in the Georgia Interscholastic Association in 1967.

Cedar Grove and Irwin County, teams with multiple state titles in recent years, won games between top-five teams.

No. 1 Cedar Grove beat No. 3 Sandy Creek 49-34 in Class 3A. Sandy Creek was the only 3A team to beat eventual champion Cedar Grove last season.

No. 5 Irwin County defeated No. 4 Brooks County 19-7 in a rematch of the 2021 Class A Public championship game. Irwin has beaten Brooks four times in five meetings over the past three seasons, all when both teams were in the top five. The rivals are in Class A Division I this season.

There were six other games between top-10 teams. The winners were No. 2 Colquitt over No. 8 Lowndes 42-14 in 7A; No. 5 Benedictine over No. 9 Wayne County 31-10 in 4A; No. 10 Oconee County over No. 8 Monroe Area 28-19 in 3A; No. 10 Callaway over No. 7 ELCA 49-20 in 2A; No. 6 Schley County over No. 9 Manchester 28-6 in Class A Division II; and No. 8 McIntosh County Academy over No. 10 ECI 28-21 in A Division II.

Three other unranked teams beat ranked ones. They were LaGrange (28-10 over No. 8 Trinity Christian in 4A), Dodge County (47-37 over No. 3 Cook in 2A), St. Francis (14-0 over No. 8 Whitefield Academy in A Division I) and Wilcox County (53-21 over No. 7 Dooly County in A Division II).