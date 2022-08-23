Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

Sequoyah took over No. 1 in Class 6A and formerly top-ranked Alpharetta dropped to No. 3 behind St. Pius. North Forsyth’s 7-0 start propelled the Raiders from No. 9 to No. 4 and Blessed Trinity dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 following a tough 1-8 start with competitive losses to Marist, North Gwinnett, Lambert, St. Pius, North Cobb, West Forsyth and North Forsyth.

McIntosh took over No. 1 in Class 5A following a 9-1 start and former No. 1 ranked Greenbrier dropped to No. 4. Chattahoochee moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 and Flowery Branch fell from No. 3 to No. 9. In Class 4A, Whitewater replaced Northwest Whitfield at No. 4 and Westminster leapt Cherokee Bluff for the No. 5 spot. Additionally, Chestatee replaced Fayette County and debuts at No. 9.