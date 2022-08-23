Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Walton is off to a 2-2 start, but has not played an in-state game. The Raiders will open Region play Tuesday at Wheeler. North Gwinnett moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 after its 8-0 start and No. 4 Cherokee recently fell to Class 6A No. 3 Alpharetta and No. 1 Sequoyah to bring its overall record to 7-2. West Forsyth moved up a slot to No. 8 and South Forsyth replaced Forsyth Central and debuts at No. 10.
Sequoyah took over No. 1 in Class 6A and formerly top-ranked Alpharetta dropped to No. 3 behind St. Pius. North Forsyth’s 7-0 start propelled the Raiders from No. 9 to No. 4 and Blessed Trinity dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 following a tough 1-8 start with competitive losses to Marist, North Gwinnett, Lambert, St. Pius, North Cobb, West Forsyth and North Forsyth.
McIntosh took over No. 1 in Class 5A following a 9-1 start and former No. 1 ranked Greenbrier dropped to No. 4. Chattahoochee moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 and Flowery Branch fell from No. 3 to No. 9. In Class 4A, Whitewater replaced Northwest Whitfield at No. 4 and Westminster leapt Cherokee Bluff for the No. 5 spot. Additionally, Chestatee replaced Fayette County and debuts at No. 9.
In Class 3A, Oconee County improved to No. 4 and former No. 4 ranked Gordon Lee dropped five spots to No. 9. LaFayette’s 4-0 start propelled the Ramblers up from No. 6 to the No. 5 slot ahead of Hart County, which moved up to No. 6. North Cobb Christian moved up to No. 4 in Class 2A and Elite Scholars Academy improved to No. 5 following Eagle’s Landing Christian’s descent from No. 4 to No. 6. Finally, in Class A Armuchee took over No. 1 and former No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian dropped to No. 4 behind No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy and No. 3 Calvary Day.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Buford
3. Lambert
4. Cherokee
5. North Gwinnett
6. North Cobb
7. Kennesaw Mountain
8. West Forsyth
9. Hillgrove
10. South Forsyth
Class 6A
1. Sequoyah
2. St. Pius
3. Alpharetta
4. North Forsyth
5. Pope
6. Marist
7. Allatoona
8. Woodward Academy
9. Creekview
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Jefferson
4. Greenbrier
5. Chattahoochee
6. Hart County
7. Centennial
8. Northside-Columbus
9. Flowery Branch
10. Statesboro
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Lovett
4. Whitewater
5. Westminster
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. Northwest Whitfield
8. Heritage-Catoosa
9. Chestatee
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Savannah Christian
3. Hebron Christian
4. Oconee County
5. LaFayette
6. Hart County
7. Columbus
8. Morgan County
9. Gordon Lee
10. Dawson County
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Athens Academy
3. Savannah Arts
4. North Cobb Christian
5. ELCA
6. Elite Scholars Academy
7. Landmark Christian
8. Providence Christian
9. Union County
10. South Atlanta
Class A
1. Armuchee
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Calvary Day
4. Prince Avenue Christian
5. Tallulah Falls
6. Mt. Pisgah
7. Lamar County
8. Galloway
9. Mt. Bethel
10. Woodville-Thompkins
