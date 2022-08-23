ajc logo
X

Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
40 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 Walton is off to a 2-2 start, but has not played an in-state game. The Raiders will open Region play Tuesday at Wheeler. North Gwinnett moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 after its 8-0 start and No. 4 Cherokee recently fell to Class 6A No. 3 Alpharetta and No. 1 Sequoyah to bring its overall record to 7-2. West Forsyth moved up a slot to No. 8 and South Forsyth replaced Forsyth Central and debuts at No. 10.

Sequoyah took over No. 1 in Class 6A and formerly top-ranked Alpharetta dropped to No. 3 behind St. Pius. North Forsyth’s 7-0 start propelled the Raiders from No. 9 to No. 4 and Blessed Trinity dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 following a tough 1-8 start with competitive losses to Marist, North Gwinnett, Lambert, St. Pius, North Cobb, West Forsyth and North Forsyth.

McIntosh took over No. 1 in Class 5A following a 9-1 start and former No. 1 ranked Greenbrier dropped to No. 4. Chattahoochee moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 and Flowery Branch fell from No. 3 to No. 9. In Class 4A, Whitewater replaced Northwest Whitfield at No. 4 and Westminster leapt Cherokee Bluff for the No. 5 spot. Additionally, Chestatee replaced Fayette County and debuts at No. 9.

In Class 3A, Oconee County improved to No. 4 and former No. 4 ranked Gordon Lee dropped five spots to No. 9. LaFayette’s 4-0 start propelled the Ramblers up from No. 6 to the No. 5 slot ahead of Hart County, which moved up to No. 6. North Cobb Christian moved up to No. 4 in Class 2A and Elite Scholars Academy improved to No. 5 following Eagle’s Landing Christian’s descent from No. 4 to No. 6. Finally, in Class A Armuchee took over No. 1 and former No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue Christian dropped to No. 4 behind No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy and No. 3 Calvary Day.

Class 7A

1. Walton

2. Buford

3. Lambert

4. Cherokee

5. North Gwinnett

6. North Cobb

7. Kennesaw Mountain

8. West Forsyth

9. Hillgrove

10. South Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Sequoyah

2. St. Pius

3. Alpharetta

4. North Forsyth

5. Pope

6. Marist

7. Allatoona

8. Woodward Academy

9. Creekview

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Jefferson

4. Greenbrier

5. Chattahoochee

6. Hart County

7. Centennial

8. Northside-Columbus

9. Flowery Branch

10. Statesboro

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Lovett

4. Whitewater

5. Westminster

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. Northwest Whitfield

8. Heritage-Catoosa

9. Chestatee

10. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Savannah Christian

3. Hebron Christian

4. Oconee County

5. LaFayette

6. Hart County

7. Columbus

8. Morgan County

9. Gordon Lee

10. Dawson County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Athens Academy

3. Savannah Arts

4. North Cobb Christian

5. ELCA

6. Elite Scholars Academy

7. Landmark Christian

8. Providence Christian

9. Union County

10. South Atlanta

Class A

1. Armuchee

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Calvary Day

4. Prince Avenue Christian

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Mt. Pisgah

7. Lamar County

8. Galloway

9. Mt. Bethel

10. Woodville-Thompkins

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’ 8h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder getting some tough coaching
8h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
1h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
9h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
9h ago
SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns
1h ago
The Latest
Class 4A Blog: Benedictine is Miami-bound following chaotic Week 1 victory
13m ago
Class A blog: Top-10s in both divisions feature scattered upsets
6h ago
Top Atlanta-area performances from Week 1 of the HS football season
7h ago
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
3h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top