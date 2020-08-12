Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

The first rankings of the 2020 Volleyball season are heavily shaped by the results of this past season and account for the massive changes to the landscape that resulted from the GHSA’s reclassification and region realignments. Of the 70 schools that appeared the final rankings this past season, a total of 19 find themselves in new classifications heading into this season. Not surprisingly, the Walton Raiders are the No. 1 team in Class 7A. The program picked up its 14th all-time state title this past season with a sweep over rival Lassiter—which will now be competing in Class 6A. Etowah, which made a run to the 7A semifinals this past season, debuts at No. 5. The Eagles will be looking to replace the production of reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Savannah Bray, who broke the state’s all-time record for career kills with 2,304 before taking her talents to Army West Point. Georgia’s top classification was also impacted by the arrival of powerhouses Harrison and Alpharetta from their previous spots in Class 6A. Mill Creek, which closed out last season at No. 5 will debut at No. 7 following a 25-17, 25-11 season-opening loss to Class AA/A-Private No. 1 Hebron Christian this Tuesday.