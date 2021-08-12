Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

Walton debuts at No. 1 in Class 7A after its runner-up finish to Alpharetta this past year. Alpharetta’s 3-1 victory in the championship match was Walton’s only in-state loss and Alpharetta will be replacing five seniors from last year’s historic season. Alpharetta opens this year at No. 2 ahead of North Gwinnett at No. 3, Lambert at No. 4 and Newnan rounding out the top 5. North Gwinnett is returning kills leader Joya Screen—the 6-foot-2 Class of 2023 power hitter that posted 302 kills this past year. Roswell, North Forsyth, Harrison, Cherokee and Norcross round out the rest of the poll.
Class 6A is absolutely loaded heading into the season and reigning state champion Buford debuts at No. 1. The Wolves return their top 5 kills leaders and top 4 blockers from last year’s championship run and will be a heavy favorite this season. Pope, which is coming off a 31-2 finish last year is No. 2 and will have its top 3 kills leaders from last year back for 2021. No. 3 Lassiter is returning all its key contributors from last year’s team that made it to the Elite 8 before falling 3-1 to Buford. Georgia Southern-commit Paige Powers is back at outside hitter for No. 4 Sequoyah and Kennesaw Mountain opens the year at No. 5. Lee County, Richmond Hill, Allatoona, Lakeside-Evans and Carrollton round out the top 10.
Defending Class 5A state champion McIntosh returns at No. 1 and will have 6-foot-2, Penn State-commit Alexa Markley back to lead this year’s squad. No. 2 Blessed Trinity returns four of its top 5 kill leaders from this past season, as well as last year’s blocks leader Mia Hood (56) and assists leader Ashlynn Barnes (501). No. 3 St. Pius is also returning its top contributors from last year and will have their top six kills leaders back to pace the Golden Lions this season. Greenbrier, which closed out a 34-3 season last year will have Lydia Clark back this year. Clark registered 888 assists last year as a junior. No. 5 Whitewater will have last year’s blocks leader Ashlia-Amari Cox back this season. Cox is a 5-foot-10 star that tallied 101 blocks in 2020. Northside-Columbus, Northview, Starr’s Mill, Northgate and Harris County round out the top 10.
Defending state champion Marist opens the year at No. 1 in Class 4A. The War Eagles did not drop a single set to another Class 4A opponent this past season. No. 2 Northwest Whitfield has its top 3 kills leaders from last season returning for their senior seasons: Emma Allen (473), Emma Hayes (319) and Nicole Thurman (116). Heritage-Catoosa, Jefferson and Islands round out the top 5. Fayette County comes in at No. 6, North Oconee debuts at No. 7 and Central-Carroll debuts at No. 8 after reaching the Elite 8 last season with a roster that did not have a single senior on it. Columbus debuts at No. 9 and Ridgeland comes in at No. 10 after posting a 21-10 record last season without having a senior on its roster.
Reigning champion Westminster did not drop a single set to a Class 3A opponent last season and opens the season at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 LaFayette—which returns Alabama-commit Colby Charland—who led the Ramblers with 1,027 assists this past season. Morgan County is at No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian—which has its top 5 kills leaders back, in addition to its top 2 setters: sophomores Madison Burrough (406) and Gracie Rose (234). Oconee County rounds out the top 5 and the rest of the poll is comprised of Sonoraville, Savannah Arts, Sandy Creek, White County and Richmond Academy.
In Class 2A/A Public, No. 1 Pace Academy, No. 2 Gordon Lee, No. 3 Lovett, No. 4 Woodville-Thompkins and No. 5 Elite Scholars Academy pack the top 5, while No. 6 Vidalia, No. 7 Bremen No. 8 Union County, No. 9 Lamar County and No. 10 Davidson Arts round out the poll.
Eagle’s Landing Christian debuts at No. 1 in Class A Private and will have ULCA-commit Cheridyn Leverette leading them this season. Holy Innocents, Athens Academy, Savannah Christian and Hebron Christian round out the top 5. Mt. Paran comes in at No. 6 and Wesleyan, Calvary Day, St. Vincent’s and St. Francis comprise the rest of the top 10.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Alpharetta
3. North Gwinnett
4. Lambert
5. Newnan
6. Roswell
7. North Forsyth
8. Harrison
9. Cherokee
10. Norcross
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Pope
3. Lassiter
4. Sequoyah
5. Kennesaw Mountain
6. Lee County
7. Richmond Hill
8. Allatoona
9. Lakeside-Evans
10. Carrollton
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Blessed Trinity
3. St. Pius
4. Greenbrier
5. Whitewater
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Northview
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Northgate
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. Jefferson
5. Islands
6. Fayette County
7. North Oconee
8. Central-Carroll
9. Columbus
10. Ridgeland
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. LaFayette
3. Morgan County
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Oconee County
6. Sonoraville
7. Savannah Arts
8. Sandy Creek
9. White County
10. Richmond Academy
Class 2A/A Public
1. Pace Academy
2. Gordon Lee
3. Lovett
4. Woodville-Thompkins
5. Elite Scholars Academy
6. Vidalia
7. Bremen
8. Union County
9. Lamar County
10. Davidson Arts
Class A Private
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Athens Academy
4. Savannah Christian
5. Hebron Christian
6. Mt. Paran
7. Wesleyan
8. Calvary Day
9. St. Vincent’s
10. St. Francis
About the Author