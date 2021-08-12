Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

Class 6A is absolutely loaded heading into the season and reigning state champion Buford debuts at No. 1. The Wolves return their top 5 kills leaders and top 4 blockers from last year’s championship run and will be a heavy favorite this season. Pope, which is coming off a 31-2 finish last year is No. 2 and will have its top 3 kills leaders from last year back for 2021. No. 3 Lassiter is returning all its key contributors from last year’s team that made it to the Elite 8 before falling 3-1 to Buford. Georgia Southern-commit Paige Powers is back at outside hitter for No. 4 Sequoyah and Kennesaw Mountain opens the year at No. 5. Lee County, Richmond Hill, Allatoona, Lakeside-Evans and Carrollton round out the top 10.

Defending Class 5A state champion McIntosh returns at No. 1 and will have 6-foot-2, Penn State-commit Alexa Markley back to lead this year’s squad. No. 2 Blessed Trinity returns four of its top 5 kill leaders from this past season, as well as last year’s blocks leader Mia Hood (56) and assists leader Ashlynn Barnes (501). No. 3 St. Pius is also returning its top contributors from last year and will have their top six kills leaders back to pace the Golden Lions this season. Greenbrier, which closed out a 34-3 season last year will have Lydia Clark back this year. Clark registered 888 assists last year as a junior. No. 5 Whitewater will have last year’s blocks leader Ashlia-Amari Cox back this season. Cox is a 5-foot-10 star that tallied 101 blocks in 2020. Northside-Columbus, Northview, Starr’s Mill, Northgate and Harris County round out the top 10.