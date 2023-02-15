Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

Lacrosse season has officially kicked off and there have been some changes with the classification going into the new season. There is no more class A-5A instead it will be Class A-4A which will feature 42 schools, 5A-6A will have 53 schools, and 7A will stand alone this year featuring 36 schools.
In Class 7A Boys, Lambert opens the season at No. 1 after winning their second consecutive state title defeating Walton 7-4 in the state championship. Harrison comes in at No.2, North Gwinnett comes in at No. 3, and South Forsyth at No. 4 after defeating Walton and Woodstock. North Paulding rounds out the top 5 and No. 6 Denmark, No. 7 Buford, No. 8 Cherokee, No. 9 Hillgrove, and No. 10 Carrollton round out the top ten.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton has won all but two state titles in GHSA history in Lacrosse and is seeking their sixth straight this season. Their historic run is unmatched and the Eagles look to continue to make history. No. 2 Harrison has started the season out scorching along with No. 3 North Paulding both are 3-0. No. 4 Lambert and No. 5 Hillgrove round out the top 5 with 2-0 records. No. 6 Brookwood, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Collins Hill, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 Carrollton round out the poll.
In Class 5-6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity opens the poll as the top team after two undefeated championship campaigns and a victory in their first two games of the year. No. 2 Roswell, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Evans, and No. 5 Alpharetta round out the top five of the poll. No. 6 Lassiter, No. 7 Creekview, No. 8 Dunwoody, No. 9 North Forsyth, and No. 10 Pope round out the poll.
On the girls side, defending state champion No. 1 Blessed Trinity starts the season atop the poll. No. 2 Lakeside-DeKalb, No. 3 Cambridge, No. 4 Decatur, and No. 5 Newnan round out the top 5. No. 6 Roswell, No. 7 River Ridge, No. 8 Johns Creek, No. 9 Creekview, and No. 10 Pope round out the poll.
Class A-4A, No. 1 Lovett begins the poll at the top after a perfect season and a 14-7 win over then No. 2 Westminster in the championship game last season. No. 2 Fellowship Christian, No. 3 Hebron Christian, No. 4 Oconee County, and No. 5 Westminster rounds out the Top 5. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 Kings Ridge Christian, No. 8 Savannah Country Day, No. 9 Whitewater, and No. 10 Wesleyan round out the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Lovett also stands alone atop the poll. No. 2 North Oconee and No. 3 Whitewater have begun the season strong with emphatic wins. No. 4 Westminster and No. 5 McDonough round out the top 5. No. 6 Pace Academy, No. 7 Holy Innocents, No. 8 Richmond Hill, No. 9 East Forsyth, and No. 10 Mount Pisgah round out the poll.
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Lambert (0-0)
2. Harrison (2-0)
3. North Gwinnett (2-0)
4. South Forsyth (2-0)
5. North Paulding (1-0)
6. Denmark (2-0)
7. Buford (1-1)
8. Cherokee (2-0)
9. Hillgrove (2-1)
10. Carrollton (1-0)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (2-0)
2. Roswell (1-0)
3. Cambridge (2-0)
4. Evans (2-0)
5. Alpharetta (1-0)
6. Lassiter (2-2)
7. Creekview(2-1)
8. Dunwoody (1-0)
9. North Forsyth (1-0)
10. Pope (1-2)
Class A-4A
1. Lovett (1-0)
2. Fellowship Christian (2-0)
3. Hebron Christian (2-0)
4. Oconee County (2-0)
5. Westminster (1-1)
6. Starr’s Mill (1-0)
7. Kings Ridge Christian (2-0)
8. Savannah Country Day (1-0)
9.Whitewater (2-0)
10. Wesleyan (2-1)
GIRLS
Class 7A
1. Milton (1-0)
2. Harrison (3-0)
3.North Paulding (3-0)
4. Lambert (2-0)
5. Hillgrove (2-0)
6. Brookwood (2-0)
7. South Forsyth (2-0)
8. Collins Hill (2-0)
9. East Coweta (1-0)
10. Carrollton (1-1)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (3-0)
2. Lakeside-Dekalb (3-0)
3. Cambridge (2-1)
4. Decatur (2-0)
5. Newnan (2-0)
6. Roswell (3-0)
7. River Ridge (2-0)
8. Johns Creek (2-0)
9. Creekview (1-0)
10. Pope (1-2)
Class A-4A
1. Lovett (3-0)
2. North Oconee (3-0)
3. Whitewater (2-0)
4.Westminster (1-0)
5. McDonough (1-0)
6. Pace Academy (1-0)
7. Holy Innocents (1-0)
8. Richmond Hill (1-0)
9. East Forsyth (1-1)
10. Mount Pisgah (1-1)
About the Author
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office