Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, Lambert opens the season at No. 1 after winning their second consecutive state title defeating Walton 7-4 in the state championship. Harrison comes in at No.2, North Gwinnett comes in at No. 3, and South Forsyth at No. 4 after defeating Walton and Woodstock. North Paulding rounds out the top 5 and No. 6 Denmark, No. 7 Buford, No. 8 Cherokee, No. 9 Hillgrove, and No. 10 Carrollton round out the top ten.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton has won all but two state titles in GHSA history in Lacrosse and is seeking their sixth straight this season. Their historic run is unmatched and the Eagles look to continue to make history. No. 2 Harrison has started the season out scorching along with No. 3 North Paulding both are 3-0. No. 4 Lambert and No. 5 Hillgrove round out the top 5 with 2-0 records. No. 6 Brookwood, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Collins Hill, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 Carrollton round out the poll.