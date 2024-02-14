Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth opens at the number one spot with dominant victories to start the season over Creekview, Forsyth Central, and Peachtree Ridge. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 North Paulding, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 Dacula, No. 7 Mill Creek, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern finish out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton opens as the top team after their emphatic win against Peachtree Ridge in the season opener shutting out the Lions. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 West Forsyth, No. 4 Campbell, and No. 5 Buford round out the top. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 Lambert, No. 9 Kennesaw Mountain, and No. 10 Marietta round out the top 10.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their impressive victory against No. 5 Lambert (7A) in the season opener. No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 5 North Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Lassiter, No. 7 Allatoona, No. 8 Woodstock, No. 9 Cambridge, and No. 10 Pope complete the top 10. Lassiter has been impressive to open the season and Allatoona is a team to watch this season with the talent they have back after their impressive playoff run.