Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

GHSA Lacrosse

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Credit: Cecil Copeland

GHSA Lacrosse
By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth opens at the number one spot with dominant victories to start the season over Creekview, Forsyth Central, and Peachtree Ridge. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 North Paulding, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 Dacula, No. 7 Mill Creek, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 East Coweta, and No. 10 McEachern finish out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton opens as the top team after their emphatic win against Peachtree Ridge in the season opener shutting out the Lions. No. 2 North Paulding, No. 3 West Forsyth, No. 4 Campbell, and No. 5 Buford round out the top. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 Lambert, No. 9 Kennesaw Mountain, and No. 10 Marietta round out the top 10.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their impressive victory against No. 5 Lambert (7A) in the season opener. No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 5 North Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Lassiter, No. 7 Allatoona, No. 8 Woodstock, No. 9 Cambridge, and No. 10 Pope complete the top 10. Lassiter has been impressive to open the season and Allatoona is a team to watch this season with the talent they have back after their impressive playoff run.

On the girls side, No. 1 Blessed Trinity looks primed to defend their three-peat after impressive wins against No. 3 West Forsyth, Mill Creek, and Walton to open the season. No. 2 Roswell, No. 3 Johns Creek, No. 4 Dunwoody, and No. 5 Cambridge are behind them. No. 6 Pope, No. 7 Lakeside-Evans, No. 8 McIntosh, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 10 Sequoyah round out the top 10.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Fellowship Christian opens as the top team after their wins against Centennial and Westminster. They are followed by No. 2 Holy Innocents, No. 3 East Forsyth, No. 4 Savannah Country Day and No. 5 Benedictine. No. 6 Whitewater, No. 7 North Oconee, No. 8 Lovett, No. 9 Oconee County, and No. 10 Evans round out the top 10. The usual top programs Wesleyan and Westminster didn’t make the Week 1 cut after starting the season 1-2.

On the girls side, No. 1 Wesleyan are the top team after double-digit victories in its first two games against Mount Pisgah and Chamblee. No. 2 Westminster, No. 3 North Oconee, No. 4 Pace Academy, and No. 5 Fellowship Christian round out the top five. No. 6 King’s Ridge, No. 7 Columbus, No. 8 Whitewater, No. 9 Starr’s Mill, and No. 10 Savannah Christian round out the poll.

Boys

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth (3-0)

2. Buford (2-0)

3. Walton (4-0)

4. North Paulding (3-0)

5. Lambert (1-1)

6. Dacula (2-0)

7. Mill Creek (2-1)

8. South Forsyth (2-1)

9. East Coweta (1-0)

10. McEachern (1-0)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (1-0)

2. Blessed Trinity (2-0)

3. Alpharetta (3-0)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

5. North Forsyth (2-0)

6. Lassiter (2-0)

7. Allatoona (0-1)

8. Woodstock (2-0)

9. Cambridge (2-0)

10. Pope (1-1)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (2-0)

2. Holy Innocents (2-0)

3. East Forsyth (3-0)

4. Savannah Country Day (2-0)

5. Benedictine (1-0)

6. Whitewater (1-0)

7. North Oconee (1-1)

8. Lovett (0-1)

9. Oconee County (1-1)

10. Evans (1-1)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (1-0)

2. North Paulding (2-0)

3. West Forsyth (2-1)

4. Campbell (3-1)

5. Buford (2-1)

6. Hillgrove (1-0)

7. Cherokee (2-0)

8. Lambert (2-1)

9. Kennesaw Mountain (2-1)

10. Marietta (2-0)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (3-0)

2. Roswell (1-0)

3. Johns Creek (3-0)

4. Dunwoody (3-0)

5. Cambridge (3-0)

6. Pope (3-0)

7. Lakeside-Evans (2-0)

8. McIntosh (2-0)

9. Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

10. Sequoyah (2-0)

Class A-4A

1. Wesleyan (2-0)

2. Westminster (3-0)

3. North Oconee (3-0)

4. Pace Academy (1-0)

5. Fellowship Christian (2-0)

6. King’s Ridge (1-0)

7. Columbus (0-0)

8. Whitewater (1-0)

9. Starr’s Mill (0-0)

10. Savannah Christian (0-0)

