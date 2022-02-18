Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Lambert is off to a 2-0 start after big wins over Milton (14-4) and Denmark (20-3) and No. 2 Johns Creek is 2-0 after a 14-11 win over Mill Creek and a 19-4 victory over Mountain View. No. 2 Roswell opened the season with a 17-3 win over Dunwoody and a 12-6 win over Buford and will visit top-ranked Lambert next Tuesday. Pope debuts at No. 4 after opening its season with strong victories over Allatoona (13-11) and Westminster (13-10). Harrison rounds out the top 5 and recently defeated No. 6 Walton (15-14) and Milton (12-6).
Class A-5A will likely shift in the coming weeks, because not every team has played yet, but Blessed Trinity, Wesleyan, Lovett, Marist and St. Pius open the year in the top 5. No. 9 Westminster opened the season with losses to Walton (13-9) and Pope (13-10), but rebounded with an 11-5 win over Greater Atlanta Christian on Wednesday to earn its spot in the poll.
On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 ranked Milton opened the season Wednesday with a 20-0 win over Dunwoody. Walton, Roswell, Lassiter and West Forsyth round out the top 5 and Creekview, Mill Creek, Chattahoochee, Hillgrove and Johns Creek also earned spots in the poll.
In Class A-5A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity is off to a blazing 4-0 start with wins over Northview (21-8), Lovett (21-4), Holy Innocents’ (19-3) and Mt. Pisgah (20-0)—giving the Titans an 81-15 scoring advantage. No. 2 Starr’s Mill will open its season next week and No. 3 Westminster has already picked up wins over St. Pius (13-6) and Woodward Academy (16-2).
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Johns Creek
3. Roswell
4. Pope
5. Harrison
6. Walton
7. South Forsyth
8. Lassiter
9. Allatoona
10. Buford
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Wesleyan
3. Lovett
4. Marist
5. St. Pius
6. King’s Ridge
7. Fellowship Christian
8. Woodward Academy
9. Westminster
10. Starr’s Mill
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. Walton
3. Roswell
4. Lassiter
5. West Forsyth
6. Creekview
7. Mill Creek
8. Chattahoochee
9. Hillgrove
10. Johns Creek
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Westminster
4. Fellowship Christian
5. McIntosh
6. Whitewater
7. Wesleyan
8. St. Pius
9. Ola
10. Northview
About the Author