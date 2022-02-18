Week 1 Lacrosse Rankings

Class A-5A will likely shift in the coming weeks, because not every team has played yet, but Blessed Trinity, Wesleyan, Lovett, Marist and St. Pius open the year in the top 5. No. 9 Westminster opened the season with losses to Walton (13-9) and Pope (13-10), but rebounded with an 11-5 win over Greater Atlanta Christian on Wednesday to earn its spot in the poll.

On the girls side, Class 6A-7A No. 1 ranked Milton opened the season Wednesday with a 20-0 win over Dunwoody. Walton, Roswell, Lassiter and West Forsyth round out the top 5 and Creekview, Mill Creek, Chattahoochee, Hillgrove and Johns Creek also earned spots in the poll.