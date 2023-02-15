Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford enters the season atop Class 7A and is leading a packed top 5 alongside Norcross, Parkview, Walton and Harrison. Mill Creek, Denmark, Archer, North Paulding and Brookwood fill the top 10.
In Class 6A, Lassiter leads Alexander, Pope, Marist and Blessed Trinity in the top 5. St. Pius X, Lakeside-DeKalb, Roswell, Newnan and Habersham Central fill the top 10.
Midtown is atop Class 5A with McIntosh, Chamblee, Loganville and Greater Atlanta Christian chasing. In Class 4A, Perry is at the top with North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Westminster and Fayette County in the top 5.
Morgan County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and Columbus in the top 5. Fitzgerald leads Class 2A ahead of Callaway, Providence Christian, Landmark Christian and Athens Academy.
In Class A Division I, East Laurens is at the top and leading Mount Vernon, Screven County, Whitefield Academy and Commerce. Atlanta Classical tops Class A Division II with Lincoln County, Aquinas, Portal and Lake Oconee Academy rounding out the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Norcross
3. Parkview
4. Walton
5. Harrison
6. Mill Creek
7. Denmark
8. Archer
9. North Paulding
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. Lassiter
2. Alexander
3. Pope
4. Marist
5. Blessed Trinity
6. St. Pius X
7. Lakeside-DeKalb
8. Roswell
9. Newnan
10. Habersham Central
Class 5A
1. Midtown
2. McIntosh
3. Chamblee
4. Loganville
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Harris County
8. Cambridge
9. Jefferson
10. Northview
Class 4A
1. Perry
2. North Oconee
3. Holy Innocents’
4. Westminster
5. Fayette County
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Lovett
8. Southeast Whitfield
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Walnut Grove
Class 3A
1. Morgan County
2. Dawson County
3. Lumpkin County
4. Oconee County
5. Columbus
6. White County
7. St. Vincent’s
8. Hebron Christian
9. Coahulla Creek
10. Bremen
Class 2A
1. Fitzgerald
2. Callaway
3. Providence Christian
4. Landmark Christian
5. Athens Academy
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Model
8. Toombs County
9. ACE Charter
10. North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
1. East Laurens
2. Mount Vernon
3. Screven County
4. Whitefield Academy
5. Commerce
6. Tallulah Falls
7. Bleckley County
8. Swainsboro
9. Paideia
10. Atlanta International
Class A Division II
1. Atlanta Classical
2. Lincoln County
3. Aquinas
4. Portal
5. Lake Oconee Academy
6. McIntosh County Academy
7. Georgia Military
8. Dooly County
9. Atkinson County
10. Towns County
