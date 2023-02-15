X
Week 1 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Buford enters the season atop Class 7A and is leading a packed top 5 alongside Norcross, Parkview, Walton and Harrison. Mill Creek, Denmark, Archer, North Paulding and Brookwood fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Lassiter leads Alexander, Pope, Marist and Blessed Trinity in the top 5. St. Pius X, Lakeside-DeKalb, Roswell, Newnan and Habersham Central fill the top 10.

Midtown is atop Class 5A with McIntosh, Chamblee, Loganville and Greater Atlanta Christian chasing. In Class 4A, Perry is at the top with North Oconee, Holy Innocents’, Westminster and Fayette County in the top 5.

Morgan County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Dawson County, Lumpkin County, Oconee County and Columbus in the top 5. Fitzgerald leads Class 2A ahead of Callaway, Providence Christian, Landmark Christian and Athens Academy.

In Class A Division I, East Laurens is at the top and leading Mount Vernon, Screven County, Whitefield Academy and Commerce. Atlanta Classical tops Class A Division II with Lincoln County, Aquinas, Portal and Lake Oconee Academy rounding out the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Norcross

3. Parkview

4. Walton

5. Harrison

6. Mill Creek

7. Denmark

8. Archer

9. North Paulding

10. Brookwood

Class 6A

1. Lassiter

2. Alexander

3. Pope

4. Marist

5. Blessed Trinity

6. St. Pius X

7. Lakeside-DeKalb

8. Roswell

9. Newnan

10. Habersham Central

Class 5A

1. Midtown

2. McIntosh

3. Chamblee

4. Loganville

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Northside-Columbus

7. Harris County

8. Cambridge

9. Jefferson

10. Northview

Class 4A

1. Perry

2. North Oconee

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Westminster

5. Fayette County

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Lovett

8. Southeast Whitfield

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Walnut Grove

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Dawson County

3. Lumpkin County

4. Oconee County

5. Columbus

6. White County

7. St. Vincent’s

8. Hebron Christian

9. Coahulla Creek

10. Bremen

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Callaway

3. Providence Christian

4. Landmark Christian

5. Athens Academy

6. Fellowship Christian

7. Model

8. Toombs County

9. ACE Charter

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

1. East Laurens

2. Mount Vernon

3. Screven County

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Commerce

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Bleckley County

8. Swainsboro

9. Paideia

10. Atlanta International

Class A Division II

1. Atlanta Classical

2. Lincoln County

3. Aquinas

4. Portal

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. McIntosh County Academy

7. Georgia Military

8. Dooly County

9. Atkinson County

10. Towns County

