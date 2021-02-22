Week 1 girls soccer rankings

West Forsyth tops Class 7A at 1-0 with a 7-2 victory over Gainesville. Mill Creek enters the year at No. 2 and is 3-0-1 with victories over 5A No. 10 Decatur (7-3), No. 7 Norcross (4-1), Dacula (7-0) and a 0-0 tie with No. 5 Brookwood Tuesday. Parkview, Lambert and Brookwood fill the top 5. Collins Hill is sixth and leading Norcross, Walton, Newton and Roswell in the top 10.
Johns Creek is the team to beat in Class 6A and leading Buford, which reclassified from 5A. The Wolves are 2-0-1 with a 10-0 victory over Apalachee on Feb. 2, a 1-1 tie with A Private No. 3 Wesleyan on Feb. 5 and a 10-0 victory over Shiloh Tuesday. River Ridge, Lassiter and Rome fill the top 5. Houston County debuts at No. 6 and leads North Atlanta, Pope, Cambridge and Valdosta.
St. Pius X debuts at the top program in Class 5A ahead of Blessed Trinity, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Eastside in the top 5. Northgate is at No. 6 and leading Eastside, Loganville, Chamblee and Decatur.
In Class 4A Marist is the team to beat and will open its season against 5A No. 3 McIntosh on March 1. Flowery Branch, North Oconee, Columbus and Jefferson fill the top 5. Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A and has won five consecutive 3A titles and 13 overall soccer championships. This season, Westminster is 1-0 with a 4-1 victory over 6A No. 7 North Atlanta Friday. Oconee County, White County, GAC and Lumpkin County fill the top 5.
Former 3A power Lovett tops Class 2A and will begin its season against Tucker Tuesday. Bremen, Model, Fitzgerald and Lamar County round out the top 5. Commerce leads Class A Public with Lake Oconee Academy, Atlanta Classical, Social Circle and Screven County filling the top 5. Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat in Class A Private and Stratford Academy, Wesleyan, Athens Academy and Hebron Christian are chasing.
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth
2. Mill Creek
3. Parkview
4. Lambert
5. Brookwood
6. Collins Hill
7. Norcross
8. Walton
9. Newton
10. Roswell
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. River Ridge
4. Lassiter
5. Rome
6. Houston County
7. North Atlanta
8. Pope
9. Cambridge
10. Valdosta
Class 5A
1. St. Pius X
2. Blessed Trinity
3. McIntosh
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Eastside
6. Northgate
7. Whitewater
8. Loganville
9. Chamblee
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Flowery Branch
3. North Oconee
4. Columbus
5. Jefferson
6. Spalding
7. LaGrange
8. Southeast Whitfield
9. Madison County
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. White County
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Lumpkin County
6. Mary Persons
7. Pike County
8. Adairsville
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Model
4. Fitzgerald
5. Lamar County
6. Pace Academy
7. Bleckley County
8. East Laurens
9. Thomasville
10. Vidalia
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Social Circle
5. Screven County
6. Lincoln County
7. Georgia Military
8. Towns County
9. ACE Charter
10. Armuchee
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Stratford Academy
3. Wesleyan
4. Athens Academy
5. Hebron Christian
6. Pinecrest Academy
7. Paideia
8. Trinity Christian
9. Pinecrest Academy
10. Mount Pisgah
About the Author