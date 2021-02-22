Week 1 girls soccer rankings

Johns Creek is the team to beat in Class 6A and leading Buford, which reclassified from 5A. The Wolves are 2-0-1 with a 10-0 victory over Apalachee on Feb. 2, a 1-1 tie with A Private No. 3 Wesleyan on Feb. 5 and a 10-0 victory over Shiloh Tuesday. River Ridge, Lassiter and Rome fill the top 5. Houston County debuts at No. 6 and leads North Atlanta, Pope, Cambridge and Valdosta.

St. Pius X debuts at the top program in Class 5A ahead of Blessed Trinity, McIntosh, Starr’s Mill and Eastside in the top 5. Northgate is at No. 6 and leading Eastside, Loganville, Chamblee and Decatur.