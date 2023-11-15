Week 1 girls basketball rankings

Buford remains atop Class 7A and leads Norcross, Carrollton, Grayson and North Paulding in the top 5. McEachern, Cherokee, Milton, Hillgrove and Brookwood round out the top 10.
In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top and leading Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove tops Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Kell and Cartersville. Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat atop Class 4A and leading Baldwin, Griffin, Hardaway and Trinity Christian.
In Class 3A, Hebron Christian leads Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran leads Banks County, Thomson, Josey and Central-Macon in the Class 2A top 5.
St. Francis is out front in Class A Division I and leading Galloway, Elbert County, Woodville Tompkins and Rabun County. In Class A Division I, Clinch County leads Taylor County, Lake Oconee Academy, Mount Zion-Carroll and Towns County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Norcross
3. Carrollton
4. Grayson
5. North Paulding
6. McEachern
7. Cherokee
8. Milton
9. Hillgrove
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Langston Hughes
3. Lovejoy
4. New Manchester
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Veterans
8. Creekview
9. Tift County
10. North Forsyth
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Kell
5. Cartersville
6. Ware County
7. Statesboro
8. Warner Robins
9. Calhoun
10. Dalton
Class 4A
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Baldwin
3. Griffin
4. Hardaway
5. Trinity Christian
6. Southwest DeKalb
7. Walnut Grove
8. Fayette County
9. Chestatee
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Mary Persons
9. Monroe
10. Cross Creek
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Banks County
3. Thomson
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Dodge County
7. Model
8. Butler
9. Murray County
10. Landmark Christian
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Elbert County
4. Woodville-Tompkins
5. Rabun County
6. Lamar County
7. Athens Christian
8. Swainsboro
9. Mount Pisgah
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
1. Clinch County
2. Taylor County
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Mount Zion-Carroll
5. Towns County
6. Wilcox County
7. Turner County
8. Randolph-Clay
9. Montgomery County
10. Early County
About the Author
Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers