BreakingNews
Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case

Week 1 girls basketball rankings

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago
X

Buford remains atop Class 7A and leads Norcross, Carrollton, Grayson and North Paulding in the top 5. McEachern, Cherokee, Milton, Hillgrove and Brookwood round out the top 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top and leading Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove tops Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Kell and Cartersville. Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat atop Class 4A and leading Baldwin, Griffin, Hardaway and Trinity Christian.

In Class 3A, Hebron Christian leads Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran leads Banks County, Thomson, Josey and Central-Macon in the Class 2A top 5.

St. Francis is out front in Class A Division I and leading Galloway, Elbert County, Woodville Tompkins and Rabun County. In Class A Division I, Clinch County leads Taylor County, Lake Oconee Academy, Mount Zion-Carroll and Towns County in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Norcross

3. Carrollton

4. Grayson

5. North Paulding

6. McEachern

7. Cherokee

8. Milton

9. Hillgrove

10. Brookwood

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Langston Hughes

3. Lovejoy

4. New Manchester

5. Marist

6. Woodward Academy

7. Veterans

8. Creekview

9. Tift County

10. North Forsyth

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Kell

5. Cartersville

6. Ware County

7. Statesboro

8. Warner Robins

9. Calhoun

10. Dalton

Class 4A

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Baldwin

3. Griffin

4. Hardaway

5. Trinity Christian

6. Southwest DeKalb

7. Walnut Grove

8. Fayette County

9. Chestatee

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Mary Persons

9. Monroe

10. Cross Creek

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Banks County

3. Thomson

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Dodge County

7. Model

8. Butler

9. Murray County

10. Landmark Christian

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Elbert County

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. Rabun County

6. Lamar County

7. Athens Christian

8. Swainsboro

9. Mount Pisgah

10. Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

1. Clinch County

2. Taylor County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Mount Zion-Carroll

5. Towns County

6. Wilcox County

7. Turner County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Montgomery County

10. Early County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: FBI Affidavit

Athens man gets split felony verdict in Jan. 6 trial2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case
40m ago

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Drought-related trend continues as wildfire burns on Lake Allatoona shoreline
39m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2026 election is three years away, but the jockeying is heating up
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Week 1 boys basketball rankings
13m ago
Previews of all 16 first-round games in Class 7A
6h ago
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Second Round
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top