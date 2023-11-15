Week 1 girls basketball rankings

Buford remains atop Class 7A and leads Norcross, Carrollton, Grayson and North Paulding in the top 5. McEachern, Cherokee, Milton, Hillgrove and Brookwood round out the top 10.

In Class 6A, River Ridge is at the top and leading Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove tops Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Kell and Cartersville. Holy Innocents’ is the team to beat atop Class 4A and leading Baldwin, Griffin, Hardaway and Trinity Christian.

In Class 3A, Hebron Christian leads Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County. Mount Paran leads Banks County, Thomson, Josey and Central-Macon in the Class 2A top 5.