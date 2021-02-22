Week 1 boys soccer rankings

Brookwood enters the season at No. 2 ahead of Peachtree Ridge, Hillgrove and South Forsyth in the top 5. Mill Creek is sixth ahead of Alpharetta, Pebblebrook, Dunwoody and Harrison.

In Class 6A, Dalton, the 2019 state champion, opens the year at the top of the class leading Rome, Central Gwinnett, Sequoyah and Lassiter in the top 5. Dalton is 5-0-1 on the season after a 1-1 draw against 4A No. 1 Southeast Whitfield Friday. McIntosh has won two of the past three state titles in Class 5A (2017, 2019) and enters the year at the top of the poll. Starr’s Mill, McIntosh’s crosstown-rival, debuts at No. 2. Cross keys, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy fill the top 5.