Week 1 Boys Soccer Rankings

Five defending champions open the season as the top-ranked program in their respective classes as the GHSA soccer season gets into gear.
Dalton (5A), Johnson-Gainesville (4A), Coahulla Creek (3A), Tattnall County (2A) and Paideia (A-Division I) are the defending champions opening the season ranked atop their classes.
In the state’s highest class, South Forsyth begins the year ranked at the top and leads Peachtree Ridge, Collins Hill, Campbell and Mill Creek in the top 5. Defending champion Lambert is ranked No. 6 to begin the season. In Class 6A, Johns Creek is the team to beat, with Lassiter, the defending champions, at No. 3 behind No. 2 River Ridge and ahead of No. 4 St. Pius X and No. 5 Sprayberry.
In Class A Division II, Georgia Military begins the year atop the class with defending champion Christian Heritage at No. 3 behind No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. South Forsyth
2. Peachtree Ridge
3. Collins Hill
4. Campbell
5. Mill Creek
6. Lambert
7. Pebblebrook
8. Osborne
9. West Forsyth
10. Milton
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. River Ridge
3. Lassiter
4. St. Pius X
5. Sprayberry
6. North Atlanta
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Sequoyah
9. Pope
10. Veterans
Class 5A
1. Dalton
2. Clarke Central
3. Centennial
4. Union Grove
5. Calhoun
6. Jefferson
7. McIntosh
8. Midtown
9. Northview
10. Chapel Hill
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Whitewater
4. Benedictine
5. Starr’s Mill
6. East Hall
7. Perry
8. Lovett
9. Chestatee
10. LaGrange
Class 3A
1. Coahulla Creek
2. Pike County
3. Wesleyan
4. Savannah Country Day
5. Columbus
6. Bremen
7. Oconee County
8. Hebron Christian
9. West Hall
10. Morgan County
Class 2A
1. Tattnall County
2. Pierce County
3. Union County
4. Providence Christian
5. Walker
6. Toombs County
7. Model
8. Putnam County
9. Callaway
10. North Murray
Class A Division I
1. Paideia
2. Tallulah Falls
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Atlanta International
5. Metter
6. Elbert County
7. Jefferson County
8. Dalton Academy
9. Mount Vernon
10. East Laurens
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Christian Heritage
4. Dooly County
5. Lincoln County
6. Atkinson County
7. McIntosh County Academy
8. Portal
9. Fugees Academy
10. Macon County
