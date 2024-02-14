Week 1 Boys Soccer Rankings

Five defending champions open the season as the top-ranked program in their respective classes as the GHSA soccer season gets into gear.

Dalton (5A), Johnson-Gainesville (4A), Coahulla Creek (3A), Tattnall County (2A) and Paideia (A-Division I) are the defending champions opening the season ranked atop their classes.

In the state’s highest class, South Forsyth begins the year ranked at the top and leads Peachtree Ridge, Collins Hill, Campbell and Mill Creek in the top 5. Defending champion Lambert is ranked No. 6 to begin the season. In Class 6A, Johns Creek is the team to beat, with Lassiter, the defending champions, at No. 3 behind No. 2 River Ridge and ahead of No. 4 St. Pius X and No. 5 Sprayberry.