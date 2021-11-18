Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Newton tops the poll and opened its season with a massive 68-37 win over Concordia Lutheran (TX). No. 2 Milton will face No. 6 North Gwinnett on Saturday. Berkmar also has a big game coming up this weekend with Class A Private No. 3 Greenforest Christian. No. 6 North Gwinnett opened its season with a 64-59 win over Class 6A No. 4 Lanier, No. 8 Etowah picked up a 67-42 win over River Ridge, No. 10 Archer scored a 49-32 win over South Forsyth and No. 9 McEachern defeated Harrison 69-59.
The Class 6A poll did not see any shifts. No. 3 Westlake dropped a 71-65 contest with Class 5A No. 2 ranked Tri-Cities. Also in Class 5A, Clarke Central fell 72-59 to Oconee County, but the Gladiators are still in the thick of the football playoffs and will get a boost after the gridiron season comes to an end. Lithonia jumped up two slots to No. 5 and Chapel Hill improved to No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.
In Class 4A, Mays replaced Miller Grove and makes its debut at No. 7 and Dougherty replaced Luella at No. 10 following Luella’s 66-23 loss to Tucker. Class 3A saw Salem move up to No. 3 and Oconee County replace Monroe Area at No. 9. Class 2A will get started this weekend and has not seen any movement and in Class A Private Providence Christian took over No. 1 after Mt. Pisgah dropped down to No. 5 following a 76-54 loss to Shiloh. In Class A Public, Towns County fell from No. 2 to No. 7 after opening its season with a 67-64 loss to Hiwasee Dam (NC).
Class 7A
1. Newton
2. Milton
3. Berkmar
4. Grayson
5. Pebblebrook
6. North Gwinnett
7. Norcross
8. Etowah
9. McEachern
10. Archer
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Kell
3. Westlake
4. Lanier
5. Buford
6. Centennial
7. Evans
8. Effingham County
9. Statesboro
10. Shiloh
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing
2. Tri-Cities
3. St. Pius
4. Jonesboro
5. Lithonia
6. Calhoun
7. Clarke Central
8. Chapel Hill
9. New Manchester
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Fayette County
3. Spencer
4. McDonough
5. Monroe
6. Westover
7. Mays
8. Cedar Shoals
9. North Oconee
10. Dougherty
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Salem
4. Hart County
5. LaFayette
6. Cross Creek
7. Thomson
8. Americus-Sumter
9. Oconee County
10. Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Columbia
3. Thomasville
4. Butler
5. Chattooga
6. Westside-Augusta
7. Washington County
8. Laney
9. Woodville-Thompkins
10. Swainsboro
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian
2. Greenforest Christian
3. Galloway
4. Christian Heritage
5. Mt. Pisgah
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Darlington
8. King’s Ridge
9. Holy Innocents’
10. North Cobb Christian
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter
2. Hancock Central
3. Dublin
4. Chattahoochee County
5. Portal
6. Social Circle
7. Towns County
8. Warren County
9. Turner County
10. Irwin County
