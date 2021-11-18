ajc logo
Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith (10) dribbles against Cross Creek's Antoine Lorick (23) during the Class 3A boys championship game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Macon. Cross Creek won 57-49. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
14 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Newton tops the poll and opened its season with a massive 68-37 win over Concordia Lutheran (TX). No. 2 Milton will face No. 6 North Gwinnett on Saturday. Berkmar also has a big game coming up this weekend with Class A Private No. 3 Greenforest Christian. No. 6 North Gwinnett opened its season with a 64-59 win over Class 6A No. 4 Lanier, No. 8 Etowah picked up a 67-42 win over River Ridge, No. 10 Archer scored a 49-32 win over South Forsyth and No. 9 McEachern defeated Harrison 69-59.

The Class 6A poll did not see any shifts. No. 3 Westlake dropped a 71-65 contest with Class 5A No. 2 ranked Tri-Cities. Also in Class 5A, Clarke Central fell 72-59 to Oconee County, but the Gladiators are still in the thick of the football playoffs and will get a boost after the gridiron season comes to an end. Lithonia jumped up two slots to No. 5 and Chapel Hill improved to No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.

In Class 4A, Mays replaced Miller Grove and makes its debut at No. 7 and Dougherty replaced Luella at No. 10 following Luella’s 66-23 loss to Tucker. Class 3A saw Salem move up to No. 3 and Oconee County replace Monroe Area at No. 9. Class 2A will get started this weekend and has not seen any movement and in Class A Private Providence Christian took over No. 1 after Mt. Pisgah dropped down to No. 5 following a 76-54 loss to Shiloh. In Class A Public, Towns County fell from No. 2 to No. 7 after opening its season with a 67-64 loss to Hiwasee Dam (NC).

Class 7A

1. Newton

2. Milton

3. Berkmar

4. Grayson

5. Pebblebrook

6. North Gwinnett

7. Norcross

8. Etowah

9. McEachern

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Kell

3. Westlake

4. Lanier

5. Buford

6. Centennial

7. Evans

8. Effingham County

9. Statesboro

10. Shiloh

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing

2. Tri-Cities

3. St. Pius

4. Jonesboro

5. Lithonia

6. Calhoun

7. Clarke Central

8. Chapel Hill

9. New Manchester

10. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Fayette County

3. Spencer

4. McDonough

5. Monroe

6. Westover

7. Mays

8. Cedar Shoals

9. North Oconee

10. Dougherty

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Salem

4. Hart County

5. LaFayette

6. Cross Creek

7. Thomson

8. Americus-Sumter

9. Oconee County

10. Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Columbia

3. Thomasville

4. Butler

5. Chattooga

6. Westside-Augusta

7. Washington County

8. Laney

9. Woodville-Thompkins

10. Swainsboro

Class A Private

1. Providence Christian

2. Greenforest Christian

3. Galloway

4. Christian Heritage

5. Mt. Pisgah

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Darlington

8. King’s Ridge

9. Holy Innocents’

10. North Cobb Christian

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter

2. Hancock Central

3. Dublin

4. Chattahoochee County

5. Portal

6. Social Circle

7. Towns County

8. Warren County

9. Turner County

10. Irwin County

Score Atlanta
