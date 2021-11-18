Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

The Class 6A poll did not see any shifts. No. 3 Westlake dropped a 71-65 contest with Class 5A No. 2 ranked Tri-Cities. Also in Class 5A, Clarke Central fell 72-59 to Oconee County, but the Gladiators are still in the thick of the football playoffs and will get a boost after the gridiron season comes to an end. Lithonia jumped up two slots to No. 5 and Chapel Hill improved to No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.

In Class 4A, Mays replaced Miller Grove and makes its debut at No. 7 and Dougherty replaced Luella at No. 10 following Luella’s 66-23 loss to Tucker. Class 3A saw Salem move up to No. 3 and Oconee County replace Monroe Area at No. 9. Class 2A will get started this weekend and has not seen any movement and in Class A Private Providence Christian took over No. 1 after Mt. Pisgah dropped down to No. 5 following a 76-54 loss to Shiloh. In Class A Public, Towns County fell from No. 2 to No. 7 after opening its season with a 67-64 loss to Hiwasee Dam (NC).