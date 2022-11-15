Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 6A did not change and there were some early results worth noting. No. 1 ranked Grovetown topped Class 2A No. 1 Westside-Augusta 79-73 and No. 3 Jonesboro defeated Creekside 72-60 to open the season. Additionally, No. 6 Marist scored a 51-45 win over Campbell.

In Class 5A, Kell moved up to No. 4 with a 76-58 win over Dutchtown that sent the Bulldogs down three spots to No. 10. Former No. 4 ranked Chapel Hill slid to No. 7 after a 44-42 loss to Westlake in its opener. Lovett climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 after a 58-55 win over Buford and Fayette County relaced Woodland-Stockbridge at No. 8.