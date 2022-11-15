Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, the polls saw minor shifts. No. 1 Wheeler is yet to tipoff the season and No. 2 Norcross scored a 67-55 win over Sandy Creek to open the season. Grayson awaits its season opener and McEachern moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 with a 69-66 win over Greenforest Christian. No. 5 Pebblebrook is 1-0 after a win over Mays, Newtonand Berkmar remain No. 7 and No. 8 and Carrollton moved up to No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Parkview—who replaced Osborone in the poll after a 1-0 start and Osborne’s 63-53 loss to Hiram.
Class 6A did not change and there were some early results worth noting. No. 1 ranked Grovetown topped Class 2A No. 1 Westside-Augusta 79-73 and No. 3 Jonesboro defeated Creekside 72-60 to open the season. Additionally, No. 6 Marist scored a 51-45 win over Campbell.
In Class 5A, Kell moved up to No. 4 with a 76-58 win over Dutchtown that sent the Bulldogs down three spots to No. 10. Former No. 4 ranked Chapel Hill slid to No. 7 after a 44-42 loss to Westlake in its opener. Lovett climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 after a 58-55 win over Buford and Fayette County relaced Woodland-Stockbridge at No. 8.
In Class 3A, Thomasville jumped Dougherty for No. 6 and Salem slid two slots to No. 10 after losses to Lee County and New Manchester, respectfully. Drew Charter fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in Class 2A after a 63-58 loss to Jones County. Mt. Pisgah replaced Chattooga in Class A Division I and Class A Division II did not change following No. 1 Greenforest Christian’s narrow 69-66 loss to Norcross as the rest of the poll was awaiting their season openers.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler
2. Norcross
3. Grayson
4. McEachern
5. Pebblebrook
6. Newton
7. Berkmar
8. Buford
9. Carrollton
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Grovetown
2. Hughes
3. Jonesboro
4. Alexander
5. Etowah
6. Marist
7. Sequoyah
8. St. Pius
9. Lanier
10. Paulding County
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Tucker
4. Kell
5. Statesboro
6. Hiram
7. Chapel Hill
8. Calhoun
9. Jones County
10. Dutchtown
Class 4A
1. McDonough
2. Pace Academy
3. Baldwin
4. Lovett
5. Miller Grove
6. Westside-Macon
7. Westover
8. Fayette County
9. Madison County
10. Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
1. Cross Creek
2. Sandy Creek
3. Monroe
4. Johnson-Savannah
5. Beach
6. Thomasville
7. Dougherty
8. Wesleyan
9. Monroe Area
10. Salem
Class 2A
1. Spencer
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Columbia
5. North Cobb Christian
6. Drew Charter
7. Putnam County
8. Sumter County
9. Washington
10.
Class A Division I
1. King’s Ridge
2. Social Circle
3. Dublin
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Mt. Bethel
6. Darlington
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Paideia
9. Woodville-Tompkins
10. Mt. Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Calhoun County
4. Dooly County
5. Manchester
6. Hancock Central
7. Portal
8. Wilkinson County
9. Warren County
10. Charlton County
About the Author