Week 1 Boys Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
12 minutes ago

In Class 7A, the polls saw minor shifts. No. 1 Wheeler is yet to tipoff the season and No. 2 Norcross scored a 67-55 win over Sandy Creek to open the season. Grayson awaits its season opener and McEachern moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 with a 69-66 win over Greenforest Christian. No. 5 Pebblebrook is 1-0 after a win over Mays, Newtonand Berkmar remain No. 7 and No. 8 and Carrollton moved up to No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Parkview—who replaced Osborone in the poll after a 1-0 start and Osborne’s 63-53 loss to Hiram.

Class 6A did not change and there were some early results worth noting. No. 1 ranked Grovetown topped Class 2A No. 1 Westside-Augusta 79-73 and No. 3 Jonesboro defeated Creekside 72-60 to open the season. Additionally, No. 6 Marist scored a 51-45 win over Campbell.

In Class 5A, Kell moved up to No. 4 with a 76-58 win over Dutchtown that sent the Bulldogs down three spots to No. 10. Former No. 4 ranked Chapel Hill slid to No. 7 after a 44-42 loss to Westlake in its opener. Lovett climbed from No. 9 to No. 5 after a 58-55 win over Buford and Fayette County relaced Woodland-Stockbridge at No. 8.

In Class 3A, Thomasville jumped Dougherty for No. 6 and Salem slid two slots to No. 10 after losses to Lee County and New Manchester, respectfully. Drew Charter fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in Class 2A after a 63-58 loss to Jones County. Mt. Pisgah replaced Chattooga in Class A Division I and Class A Division II did not change following No. 1 Greenforest Christian’s narrow 69-66 loss to Norcross as the rest of the poll was awaiting their season openers.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler

2. Norcross

3. Grayson

4. McEachern

5. Pebblebrook

6. Newton

7. Berkmar

8. Buford

9. Carrollton

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Grovetown

2. Hughes

3. Jonesboro

4. Alexander

5. Etowah

6. Marist

7. Sequoyah

8. St. Pius

9. Lanier

10. Paulding County

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. Tucker

4. Kell

5. Statesboro

6. Hiram

7. Chapel Hill

8. Calhoun

9. Jones County

10. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. McDonough

2. Pace Academy

3. Baldwin

4. Lovett

5. Miller Grove

6. Westside-Macon

7. Westover

8. Fayette County

9. Madison County

10. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

1. Cross Creek

2. Sandy Creek

3. Monroe

4. Johnson-Savannah

5. Beach

6. Thomasville

7. Dougherty

8. Wesleyan

9. Monroe Area

10. Salem

Class 2A

1. Spencer

2. Westside-Augusta

3. Thomson

4. Columbia

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Drew Charter

7. Putnam County

8. Sumter County

9. Washington

10.

Class A Division I

1. King’s Ridge

2. Social Circle

3. Dublin

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Mt. Bethel

6. Darlington

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Paideia

9. Woodville-Tompkins

10. Mt. Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Calhoun County

4. Dooly County

5. Manchester

6. Hancock Central

7. Portal

8. Wilkinson County

9. Warren County

10. Charlton County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
