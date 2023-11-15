Week 1 boys basketball rankings

In Class 7A, Norcross slid from No. 4 to No. 8 after its 64-62 loss to unranked Brookwood and Walton moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 following a dominant 93-34 win over Sequoyah to open the season. JP Wells led Walton with a blazing performance of 29 points with 8-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. In Class 6A, Lanier moved down a spot to No. 8 following a 76-72 loss to Class 4A Walnut Grove. In Class 5A, No. 1 ranked Kell impressed in its 85-61 win over Greenforest Christian in the Elite 8 Tip-Off Classic and Union Grove replaced Winder-Barrow at No. 10 following its 75-55 win over East Coweta at the Blockbuster Classic. Walnut Grove’s win over Lanier resulted in a jump from No. 7 to No. 6 in Class 4A. North Oconee is the only other ranked Class 4A program to play a game and the Titans roared back from a 31-25 halftime deficit to defeat Clarke Central 72-65.

In Class 3A, Cedar Grove moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 after opening the season with a 73-30 blowout win over Eastside at the SWD Showcase IX. Additionally, Dougherty fell to No. after a 51-46 loss to Westover. The Class 2A and Class A Division I and Division II action will pick up this weekend.

Class 7A