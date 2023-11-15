Week 1 boys basketball rankings

In Class 7A, Norcross slid from No. 4 to No. 8 after its 64-62 loss to unranked Brookwood and Walton moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 following a dominant 93-34 win over Sequoyah to open the season. JP Wells led Walton with a blazing performance of 29 points with 8-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. In Class 6A, Lanier moved down a spot to No. 8 following a 76-72 loss to Class 4A Walnut Grove. In Class 5A, No. 1 ranked Kell impressed in its 85-61 win over Greenforest Christian in the Elite 8 Tip-Off Classic and Union Grove replaced Winder-Barrow at No. 10 following its 75-55 win over East Coweta at the Blockbuster Classic. Walnut Grove’s win over Lanier resulted in a jump from No. 7 to No. 6 in Class 4A. North Oconee is the only other ranked Class 4A program to play a game and the Titans roared back from a 31-25 halftime deficit to defeat Clarke Central 72-65.
In Class 3A, Cedar Grove moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 after opening the season with a 73-30 blowout win over Eastside at the SWD Showcase IX. Additionally, Dougherty fell to No. after a 51-46 loss to Westover. The Class 2A and Class A Division I and Division II action will pick up this weekend.
Class 7A
1. McEachern
2. Grayson
3. Wheeler
4. Berkmar
5. Newton
6. Walton
7. Milton
8. Norcross
9. Carrollton
10. Osborne
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Woodward Academy
3. Riverwood
4. Jonesboro
5. St. Pius
6. Shiloh
7. Hughes
8. Lanier
9. South Paulding
10. Lakeside-Evans
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. Dutchtown
4. Hiram
5. Chapel Hill
6. Tri-Cities
7. Mays
8. Maynard-Jackson
9. Warner Robins
10. Union Grove
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. McDonough
4. North Oconee
5. Madison County
6. Walnut Grove
7. Fayette County
8. Westover
9. Seckinger
10. Central-Carroll
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. Cedar Grove
5. Cross Creek
6. Long County
7. Calvary Day
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Southwest Macon
9. Putnam County
10. Model
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Mt. Pisgah
5. Temple
6. Paideia
7. St. Francis
8. Woodville-Thompkins
9. Swainsboro
10. Savannah
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Greenforest Christian
4. Charlton County
5. Wilkinson County
6. Macon County
7. Clinch County
8. Mitchell County
9. Manchester
10. Hancock Central
