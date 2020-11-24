Week 1 Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, Heritage-Conyers fell out of the top 10 after its 81-60 loss to Salem and Hughes replaced the Patriots following their 54-53 win over Dutchtown and 1-0 start. Class 5A experienced a similar first week with No. 10 Mundy’s Mill being the lone team to leave the rankings. The Tigers were defeated by Woodland-Stockbridge 63-46 and the 2-0 Wolfpack enter the poll at No. 10.

In Class 4A, Fayette County’s 77-56 loss to Class 7A No. 5 Pebblebrook resulted in Fayette County falling from No. 2 to No. 4. Jenkins and Marist also dropped games this week, but they remain in the top 10. Jenkins fell 77-68 to Class 3A No. 2 Windsor Forest and Marist fell 61-47 to Trinity Christian. Marist has another tough matchup this week with Class 2A No. 1 Pace Academy on Tuesday.