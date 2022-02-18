Week 1 Baseball Rankings

Hamburger icon
In Class 7A, Parkview opens the year at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 North Paulding and No. 3 Woodstock. Denmark debuts at No. 4 and opened the year with an 11-3 win over Dunwoody. No. 5 Lambert picked up a 7-5 win over Etowah and Lowndes opens the year at No. 6 with Brookwood, Grayson, West Forsyth and East Coweta also making the poll. Buford leads the Class 6A poll with Pope, Houston County, Allatoona and Lassiter rounding out the top 5.

In Class 5A, Loganville debuts at No. 1 and opened the year with a 6-1 win over Winder-Barrow. St. Pius, Greenbrier, Blessed Trinity and Starr’s Mill stack the top 5. Marist leads the Class 4A poll, despite its 1-0 loss to No. 2 North Oconee. The Titans come in at No. 2 due to a 6-4 loss to Buford prior to their big win over Marist.

North Hall debuts at No. 1 in Class 3A ahead of Franklin County, Pierce County, Appling County and No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Cherokee Bluff, Ringgold, Mary Persons Long County and Sandy Creek also made the cut in this season’s inaugural poll. Jeff Davis opens at No. 1 in Class 2A, Mt. Paran returns at No. 1 in Class A Private and Metter leads Class A Public at No. 1.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. North Paulding

3. Woodstock

4. Denmark

5. Lambert

6. Lowndes

7. Brookwood

8. Grayson

9. West Forsyth

10. East Coweta

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Pope

3. Houston County

4. Allatoona

5. Lassiter

6. Carrollton

7. Cambridge

8. East Paulding

9. South Paulding

10. Valdosta

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. St. Pius

3. Greenbrier

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Ware County

7. Wayne County

8. Cartersville

9. Harris County

10. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. North Oconee

3. Benedictine

4. Cedartown

5. Troup

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Flowery Branch

8. Jefferson

9. Perry

10. West Laurens

Class 3A

1. North Hall

2. Franklin County

3. Pierce County

4. Appling County

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. Ringgold

8. Mary Persons

9. Long County

10. Sandy Creek

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Lovett

3. Vidalia

4. Pace Academy

5. Thomasville

6. Bremen

7. Bleckley County

8. Elbert County

9. Callaway

10. Pepperell

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Wesleyan

3. Tattnall Square

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Athens Christian

6. Calvary Day

7. Hebron Christian

8. Savannah Christian

9. First Presbyterian Day

10. Brookstone

Class A Public

1. Metter

2. Gordon Lee

3. Charlton County

4. ACE Charter

5. Wilcox County

6. Irwin County

7. Schley County

8. Claxton

9. Johnson County

10. Crawford County

