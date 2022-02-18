Week 1 Baseball Rankings

In Class 5A, Loganville debuts at No. 1 and opened the year with a 6-1 win over Winder-Barrow. St. Pius, Greenbrier, Blessed Trinity and Starr’s Mill stack the top 5. Marist leads the Class 4A poll, despite its 1-0 loss to No. 2 North Oconee. The Titans come in at No. 2 due to a 6-4 loss to Buford prior to their big win over Marist.

North Hall debuts at No. 1 in Class 3A ahead of Franklin County, Pierce County, Appling County and No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian. Cherokee Bluff, Ringgold, Mary Persons Long County and Sandy Creek also made the cut in this season’s inaugural poll. Jeff Davis opens at No. 1 in Class 2A, Mt. Paran returns at No. 1 in Class A Private and Metter leads Class A Public at No. 1.