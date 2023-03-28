Ware County looking to defend at GHSA Riflery state championship

Defending-champion Ware County enters the event looking to add the program’s fifth state championship. The Gators have been a championship stalwart since 2017, when it won the team’s second championship (1997) and began a streak of three-straight championship victories.

Ware holds the state records for a Team from the 2018 season when it scored 1169, an Individual from Laci Jewell’s 2019 score of 298 and the Individual Finals Record, also from 2019 when Jewell scored 298 plus 103 in the finals for a total score of 401.