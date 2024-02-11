Walton boys, Brookwood girls take top spots at GHSA Swimming and Diving Championships

Walton, North Gwinnett, and Brookwood’s boys and girls teams each placed in both team standings as the GHSA Swimming and Diving state championships brought the season to a close at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center Saturday in Atlanta.
On the boys side, the Walton Raiders became back-to-back champions on winning the fifth state championship in program history. Walton took home first prize with 493.5 points, followed by North Gwinnett (377.5) in second and Brookwood (355) in third. The Raiders leveled the competition, scoring around 116 more points than the next best team. Walton managed to place second in two team events such as the 200-Yard Free Relay (1:26:17) and the 400-Yard Free Relay (3:06:34). The Raiders finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a winning time of 1:31:84.
Leading Walton to victory in the Class 7A state championship was William Iglar who placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.96. Theodore Thomas of Walton finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (46.51) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.10). Walton’s John Panessa finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.98.
The Brookwood girls won the program’s first state championship in five years, when the Broncos won back-to-back in 2018-2019. Brookwood won with a score of 493.5, controlling the majority of the competition by winning by more than 136 points. The North Gwinnett girls finished second with 357 points and Walton in third with 291 points. Brookwood won two team events such as 200-yard Medley Relay (1:46:10) and the 200-yard Free Relay (1:35:67).
Helping lead the Broncos to an eighth state championship was Hailey Dopson who placed first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.75. Dopson also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.15. Repeating last year’s events, Harrison’s Isabella Klinefelter won two events as she did a year ago. At this season’s state championships, Klinefelter won the 100 (49.68) and 200-yard freestyle (1:46:61) events.
Team Results
Class 7A Boys:
1. Walton, 493; 2. North Gwinnett, 377.5; 3. Brookwood, 355
Class 7A Girls:
1.Brookwood, 493.5; 2. North Gwinnett, 357; 3. Walton, 291
Individual Boy Results
Class 7A Boys:
200 Yard Medley Relay
1.Walton, 1:31:84; 2. Brookwood, 1:31:99; 3. Lambert, 1:34:73
200 Yard Free
1. Kyler Hefner, Brookwood, 1:38:29; 2. Daniel Cushing, Walton, 1:40:17; 3. Hudson Evans, Cherokee, 1:41:67
200 Yard IM
1. William Stanton, Brookwood, 1:44:74; 2. Noah Saylor, Lambert, 1:49:86; 3. Justin Knauf, Hillgrove, 1:52:89
50 Yard Free
1. Latham Parks, Hillgrove, 20.71; 2. Brandon Cresap, Denmark, 20.76; 3. Theodore Thomas, Walton, 21.10
100 Yard Fly
1. Isaiah Tucker, Kennesaw Mountain, 49.42; 2. Carson Waters, North Gwinnett, 49.43; 3. John Panessa, Walton, 49.98
100 Yard Free
1. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 45.84; 2. Robby Young, Harrison, 46.42; 3. Theodore Thomas, Walton, 46.51
500 Yard Free
1. Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, 4:24:81; 2. Hudson Evans, Cherokee, 4:32:58; 3. Luke Watkins, Campbell, 4:34:73
200 Yard Free Relay
1.North Gwinnett, 1:25:44; 2. Walton, 1:26:17; 3. Parkview, 1:26:92
100 Yard Back
1. William Stanton, Brookwood, 46.79; 2. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 49.92; 3. Cade Anderson, West Forsyth, 49.05
100 Yard Breast
1. Noah Saylor, Lambert, 55.06; 2. William Iglar, Walton, 56.96; 3. Derek Henry, South Forsyth, 57.07
400 Yard Free Relay
1. Brookwood, 3:06:02; 2. Walton, 3:06:34; 3. Denmark, 3:08:97
Individual Girl Results
Class 7A Girls:
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Brookwood, 1:46:10; 2. Harrison, 1:46:50; 3. North Gwinnett, 1:47:73
200 Yard Free
1, Isabella Klinefelter, Harrison, 1:46:61; 2. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 1:47:71; 3. McKenzie Jenny, 1:50:84
200 Yard IM
1. Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, 2:04:39; 2. Natalia Amescua, Peachtree Ridge, 2:04:46; Sarah Luskus, West Forsyth, 2:06:69
50 Yard Free
1. Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, 23.76; 2. Nicole Amike, Brookwood, 23.81; 3. Jayla Thompson, North Gwinnett, 24.02
100 Yard Fly
1. Jayla Thompson, North Gwinnett, 55.94; 2. Lily Osborne, Walton, 56.82; 3. Agata Puchala, South Forsyth, 57.30
100 Yard Free
1. Isabella Klinefelter, Harrison, 49.68; 2. Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, 51.15; 3. Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, 52.06
500 Yard Free
1. Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, 4:49:22; 2. McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett, 4:58:42; 3. Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, 5:00:09
200 Yard Free Relay
1. Brookwood, 1:35:67; 2. Walton, 1:38:56; 3. North Gwinnett, 1:39:27
100 Yard Back
1. Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, 54.75; 2. Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, 55.42; 3. Caroline Scharff, Forsyth Central, 56.37
100 Yard Breast
1. Meagan Davis, South Forsyth, 1:02:83; 2. Sarah Luskus, West Forsyth, 1:04:36; 3. Hannah Claire Jowers, Parkview, 1:04:60
400 Yard Free Relay
1. North Gwinnett, 3:30:41; 2. Harrison, 3:30:80; 3. Walton, 3:33:84
