Walton boys, Brookwood girls take top spots at GHSA Swimming and Diving Championships

Walton, North Gwinnett, and Brookwood’s boys and girls teams each placed in both team standings as the GHSA Swimming and Diving state championships brought the season to a close at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center Saturday in Atlanta.

On the boys side, the Walton Raiders became back-to-back champions on winning the fifth state championship in program history. Walton took home first prize with 493.5 points, followed by North Gwinnett (377.5) in second and Brookwood (355) in third. The Raiders leveled the competition, scoring around 116 more points than the next best team. Walton managed to place second in two team events such as the 200-Yard Free Relay (1:26:17) and the 400-Yard Free Relay (3:06:34). The Raiders finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a winning time of 1:31:84.

Leading Walton to victory in the Class 7A state championship was William Iglar who placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.96. Theodore Thomas of Walton finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (46.51) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.10). Walton’s John Panessa finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.98.