Vote: Week 7 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the seventh Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Montez Swinney, Dunwoody High School flag football

From the nominator: Coach ‘Tez’ is a great football coach, but more importantly, he is a great person; he is in the business of coaching girls to be great at football, but more importantly, great at life! He is energetic, thoughtful, competitive and inspirational! He pushed the girls hard and treats them in a manner demanding respect and diligence. He started 4 years ago as a single, no cut team. Now, he is successfully running JV and varsity programs for which demand is so great, many girls are cut!

Positive impact on community: Coach Tez had his girls raised money for a local elementary school. He also had them help with a walk to school day at a local elementary school, and they made sandwiches for the sandwich project! Tez positively impacts all whom he encounters. He is positive, thoughtful and encouraging. He pushed the girls while showing them how strong they are, and he demonstrates how guys should treat ladies through his actions and his words! He gets the girls involved in the community, setting a positive example for younger athletes! My daughter plays on his football and lacrosse teams and has been plagued by some health issues. Regardless of what Tez has going on, he ALWAYS texts when Clara is sick to check on her physical and emotional health! He is deliberate and considerate.

Brian Nelson, Mary Persons High School

From the nominator: Coach Nelson is his player’s biggest cheerleader and has been a strong voice lobbying for better facilities the last several years and thanks to his efforts a ESPLOST was passed and a new field house, weight room facilities are in the works. Also, stadium improvements are scheduled. No facility improvements had been made in 20 years. Varsity football along has 120 plus players with only 50 plus available lockers.

Positive impact on community: Not only has he been successful when it comes to wins & losses, he is passionate about the well being of his student athletes and stays in constant connection with each one and their families. Coach Nelson invites businesses to stop by and share job opportunities for their future and promotes the kids to recruiters that have the skills to play at the next level. He is a friend and a family man who loves his community and wants nothing but the best for the student athlete.

Breana Sumpter, Benjamin E. Mays High School

From the nominator: Being a female coach in a male dominated world has been very challenging for Coach Sumpter. She have fought for her team to be treated as equally as the football team. Coach Sumpter is the definition of the ultimate coach. She always goes out of way to speak life into her players. I have seen her in tears because of the love that she have for her players because she only wants the best for them.

Positive impact on community: Coach Sumpter has taken one of our students who lost her mother a couple years ago under her wing. Not only is she this student’s coach, but she has also become a mother figure to this student. I have seen her advocate for this student to get the resources she needs to excel both on the field and inside of the classroom. She’s also led the girls flag football team toward helping Kaboom to build a playground for the YMCA.

