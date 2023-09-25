Vote: Week 5 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the fifth Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Tyler Maloof, Lanier

From the nominator: Tyler Maloof took Lanier to the Playoffs during his first year as head coach of the team. He was the third head coach at the school in three years and had to overcome this instability in the program. The team is 3-1 now after going 4-7 last year. He has brought a new level of community outreach to the team and the community.

Positive impact on community: Under Maloof’s leadership, Lanier partnered with Sugar Hill Church to help buy Christmas presents for high needs children in the Sugar Hill community. The team has also started a mentorship program at the local middle and high schools to partner football players with at-risk elementary youths to promote reading and literacy in the community

Shaquita Blount, Griffin flag football

From the nominator: Coach Blount has helped create the first flag football team at Griffin. Coach Blount coaches on and off the field and teaches student athletes how to manage their studies while playing sports. She also helps out with getting them ready for college.

Positive impact on community: Under coach Blount, the team has participated in events like reading to young children, cleaning up community after a tornado, and helped with Special Olympics.

Erica Harris, Chamblee flag football

From the nominator: Coach Harris ability to translate her athletic and academic experience and knowledge into real-life results for others, which has been shown in the success of the athletes and teams under her direction. She has coached girls’ basketball, track, and cross country at Chamblee. She will be a great asset as a coach to new flag football program at Chamblee. She shows and demonstrates great love for the game of football and is passionate about player development and her mentorship has shaped the players to be better people and athletes.

Positive impact on community: Coach Harris has worked countless hours to start the flag football team. The sacrifices she’s made have been selfless. Her dedication has created an environment where the players can thrive can thrive and succeed. She has investing so much in our growth and success of starting this new program.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.