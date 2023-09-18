Vote: Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the fourth Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Tyler Maloof, Lanier

From the nominator: Tyler Maloof took Lanier to the Playoffs during his first year as head coach of the team. He was the third head coach at the school in three years and had to overcome this instability in the program. The team is 3-1 now after going 4-7 last year. He has brought a new level of community outreach to the team and the community.

Positive impact on community: Under Maloof’s leadership, Lanier partnered with Sugar Hill Church to help buy Christmas presents for high needs children in the Sugar Hill community. The team has also started a mentorship program at the local middle and high schools to partner football players with at-risk elementary youths to promote reading and literacy in the community

Terrence Stover, Peachtree Ridge flag football

From the nominator: Coach Stover has done a monumental job of building a girls’ flag football team that prides itself on excellence, achievement, and tenacity. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that they have a proper locker room, training facility, access to experts in the field for training, intensive summer workouts, team building, and leadership training. He also pushed to secure several sponsors for the season to ensure that the girls had absolutely everything they could need to be successful for years to come.

Positive impact on community: Coach Stover’s girls worked with our elementary schools frequently to read to the students, and they also held drives for the homeless, Thanksgiving, and the women’s shelters. Coach Stover has been able to take students who would otherwise not have been involved with the school and give them a place to succeed and belong. Some students have a history of behavioral issues, and he has mentored them and helped them make major turnarounds and get back on track for graduation while simultaneously supporting the growth of their self-worth.

J. T. Wall, John Milledge Academy

From the nominator: Coach Wall works extremely hard to be the best head coach he can be, but if you ask him what drives him to be successful he will say he wants to help change the lives of our students, help grow our coaches into great men of character, and give God the glory for it all.

Positive impact on community: Our players enjoy helping with morning carpool for our lower school students on Fridays. Seeing the little kids get a high five or hug from the varsity football players is a great way to start the day. Our seniors also participate in a program we call Grad-to-Grad. They are partnered with a kindergarten student at the beginning of the year and have fun activities planned with their K-5 “buddies”. The best part is when they all wear their graduation caps and gowns to the kindergarten graduation in May.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.