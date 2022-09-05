Vote: Week 2 Falcons Coach of the Week

From the nominator: ‘Has totally transformed the football program in just one season. The team has nearly doubled in number of players under coach Hanson and he’s led a fundraising effort that helped purchase badly-needed equipment for the safety of the players.’

Positive impact on community: ‘Coach Hanson has led the team as part of several community service projects and he has had a positive impact on the players on and off the field.’

********

Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

2021 record: 8-4

From the nominator: ‘Coach Chomaskis has had major success on the field (119 career coaching wins, two state titles as offensive coordinator) and is a role model based in faith, geniunely willing to give the shirt off his back for the young men in the program.’

Positive impact on community: ‘Active in the community with local churches, families in need and the beautification of facilities at the local school and stadium.’

********

Preston Poag, North Murray High School

2021 record: 7-4

From the nominator: ‘On the field - nine consecutive playoff appearances as a head coach at two different schools. Off the field - Building a development program that helps his players prepare for life after high school. Coach hasn’t received the credit he deserves for what he’s done by turning a completely-flatlined program into something very stable.’

Positive impact on community: Coach leads the team in several community initiatives including building Habitat for Humanity homes, visiting nursing homes and volunteering in Special Olympics.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE