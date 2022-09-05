ajc logo
Vote: Week 2 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

Combined ShapeCaption
High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

Vote now for the nominees listed below and pass the word on to others. Voting continues until Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com.

Here are the Week 2 nominees for 2022 Falcons Coach of the Week:

Thomas Hanson, South Cobb High School

2021 record: 4-6

From the nominator: ‘Has totally transformed the football program in just one season. The team has nearly doubled in number of players under coach Hanson and he’s led a fundraising effort that helped purchase badly-needed equipment for the safety of the players.’

Positive impact on community: ‘Coach Hanson has led the team as part of several community service projects and he has had a positive impact on the players on and off the field.’

Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

2021 record: 8-4

From the nominator: ‘Coach Chomaskis has had major success on the field (119 career coaching wins, two state titles as offensive coordinator) and is a role model based in faith, geniunely willing to give the shirt off his back for the young men in the program.’

Positive impact on community: ‘Active in the community with local churches, families in need and the beautification of facilities at the local school and stadium.’

Preston Poag, North Murray High School

2021 record: 7-4

From the nominator: ‘On the field - nine consecutive playoff appearances as a head coach at two different schools. Off the field - Building a development program that helps his players prepare for life after high school. Coach hasn’t received the credit he deserves for what he’s done by turning a completely-flatlined program into something very stable.’

Positive impact on community: Coach leads the team in several community initiatives including building Habitat for Humanity homes, visiting nursing homes and volunteering in Special Olympics.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
