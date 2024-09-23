The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Phillip Brown, Dodge County

From the nominator: The student athletes that are a part of his program are a part of a larger family on and off the field. He develops them through tough love at times. From the start, he has not only taught his kids to be great football players, he also teaches them responsibility and the importance of family. He has developed a family-culture, including his own wife and kids in many areas of the program. He teaches expectations using the acronym H.E.A.R.T-hard work, energy, accountability, resilience, and team.

Positive impact on community: Coach Brown has provided many opportunities to engage with the community. Our student athletes go and read and greet our primary and elementary students. In addition, he held a ‘women’s event’ and invited the moms and female family members to a football clinic.

Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett

From the nominator: Coach Godfree is the epitome of a leader. He does not make rash decisions, he sees the value in others, let’s coaches coach, let’s players play, and seeks to make our athletes better adults

Positive impact on community: Godfree has encouraged players to caddy a golf tournament fundraiser, spend time with special needs students (called the FUN club) and open car doors at elementary schools. In the summer, the team partners with the Happy Feat organization and the players choose a week to go hang out with special needs students, play kick ball and fellowship.

William Felton, Decatur

From the nominator: He builds strong, lasting relationships with his players, focusing not only on their performance on the field but also on their personal growth and futures. Coach Felton has gone above and beyond to develop connections with college coaches, ensuring that his players have opportunities to continue their athletic and academic careers

Positive impact on community: One of the key ways he engages the team with the community is through partnerships with the local recreation department. Coach Felton has worked closely with them to host summer football camps for youth in our area, allowing his players to mentor younger athletes and serve as role models.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.