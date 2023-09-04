Vote: Week 2 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the second Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Josh Alexander, Athens Academy

From the nominator: Coach Alexander has become one of the most recognizable members of the school community and has committed himself to achieving the school’s mission “Excellence with honor in the educational and personal experience of each student.” He can be found attending most school events and positively interacting with the students and parents and there are few football coaches in the state who have the impact on their athletes, families and school community as Coach Alexander.

Positive impact on community: Coach Alexander annually conducts a Service Day for the entire football team and coaching staff. Typically, they assist more than 1 organization during the day; this past July the team assisted the following organizations. City of Refuge where the team assisted with preparing meals and boxes of items for people in need; Downtown Academy where the team assisted with tasks needed as the school prepared for the start of the school year. Coach Alexander emphasizes with his players the need to give back to the community and serve those less fortunate. Many team members also serve others in the community during the school year.

Marcus Jelks, Stephenson High School

From the nominator: Since starting as the head coach at Stephenson, Coach Jelks has faced a number of difficulties. He has been successful in taking his athletes and program to the next level during difficult times. By establishing trust, demonstrating his concern, communicating clearly, connecting with his players, and inspiring them, Coach Jelks has improved the lives of his athletes.

Positive impact on community: He has the team get involved in community projects that enhance the community’s health and welfare. This includes encouraging healthy eating and physical activity, including parents in the school by providing them with resources and giving back to the neighborhood by supporting various organizations.

Sean Pender, North Hall High School

From the nominator: Coach Pender has worked diligently with our quarterbacks at all age groups and has developed QB Tanner March, who went for 350 yards and 6 TDS on his way to player of the week honors through Hall County School District and SI.com. He won his first game of the 2023-2024 campaign this Friday night vs White County, 49-34. Coach Pender comes to North Hall after a successful career at Brunswick High and Pierce County High, where he coached Stetson Bennett.

Positive impact on community: Coach Pender has implemented a ‘Mayhem’ program with our athletic department that includes spring leadership meetings and high energy workouts that includes male and female athletes from both North Hall High and North Hall Middle.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.