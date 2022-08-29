ajc logo
Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. Vote now for the nominees listed below and pass the word on to others.

Voting will end Wednesday at noon, and visit ajc.com on Thursday for final results.

Here are the Week 1 nominees for 2022 Falcons Coach of the Week:

Calvin Thomas, Stewart County High School

2021 record: 3-3

From the nominator: ‘Coach Thomas has created a new culture for the athletic program that has spread to the community, which now has a new sense of pride for the program. He has introduced the desire to achieve greatness in athletics as well as in the classroom to this rural area.’

Positive impact on community: Coach Thomas has been very instrumental in getting several students enrolled in a college or university. College recruiters are now visiting the school for the first time. (Stewart County, located in the southwest corner of the state, competes in GHSA Class A Division II Region 1).

Corey Johnson, Forest Park High School

2021 record: 2-8

From the nominator: “Coach Johnson helped in bridging the gap with communication and wellness checks on his players and other students. He has be a huge advocate for SLE, mental wellness/awareness, promoting getting the appropriate help for depression and anxiety.”

Positive impact on community: A former all-state player at Forest Park who played at the University of Georgia, Johnson is in his first season at his alma mater. “Students are inspired by Coach Johnson and they have a great deal of respect and adoration for him as a coach, teacher and a great man. He is a superb role model to our students.”

Kadale Jenkins, Jordan High School

2021 record: Season cancelled in Sept. due to COVID concerns

From the nominator: “Pushes academics over athletics at all times. Changed culture of program by having mentors speak to players, recognizing teachers that have impacted them by allowing the teacher to wear their jersey on game day.”

Positive impact on community: ‘Coach has had his varsity players attend - voluntarily - and facilitate field day for the middle school. Participated in an effort to compile ‘blessing bags’ that were delivered to local elementary school kids.’

VOTE HERE:

