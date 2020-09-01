Villa Rica coach Hunnicutt back at school after health scare

Villa Rica football coach Christian Hunnicutt is back at work this week after spending three days in intensive care getting treatment for blood clots in each lung.
‘‘I almost died; I’m telling you,’’ Hunnicutt said. ’‘When you have any kind of medicaal situation like that, it clearly makes you reflect and think about whether you’re doing all the right things to make sure you’re healthy.’'
Hunnicutt is in his second season at Villa Rica. He had been head coach at Grayson, where he was 20-5 with a region title in 2018. He was part of several state-championship teams while a 14-year assistant at Buford.
David Norred is coaching Villa Rica in the interim, but Hunnicutt is monitoring the program and planning to watch Villa Rica’s opener Friday at home against Spencer from the press box. ’‘Our coaches here have done excellent job preparing our kids led by David,’' Hunnicutt said. “Thank God we’ve got a great staff here.’'
After leaving ICU, Hunnicutt spent another week in the hospital’s cardiac wing. He attributed some of his health issues to lifestyle associated with being a football coach.
‘‘Have you ever seen a profession where they live more unhealthy lives?” Hunnicutt said. ’‘So many coaches just can’t turn it off. The last person we take care of is ourselves.’’