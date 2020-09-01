Villa Rica coach Hunnicutt back at school after health scare

‘‘I almost died; I’m telling you,’’ Hunnicutt said. ’‘When you have any kind of medicaal situation like that, it clearly makes you reflect and think about whether you’re doing all the right things to make sure you’re healthy.’'

Hunnicutt is in his second season at Villa Rica. He had been head coach at Grayson, where he was 20-5 with a region title in 2018. He was part of several state-championship teams while a 14-year assistant at Buford.