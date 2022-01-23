Boys basketball rankings: Shiloh takes over No. 1 in 6A

Shiloh defeated then No. 4 Buford 53-43 to take first place in Region 8 while previous No. 1 Wheeler, the defending champion, lost Monday to Marshall, the top public-school team in Virginia, 91-88 and fell to 14-4.

A bigger factor in the rankings flip was a common opponent. Shiloh has beaten McEachern, a top-10 Class 7A team that beat Wheeler in December.