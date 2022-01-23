Boys basketball rankings: Shiloh takes over No. 1 in 6A

Shiloh’s boys basketball team is No. 1 in Class 6A after running its record to 18-0 last week.
Shiloh defeated then No. 4 Buford 53-43 to take first place in Region 8 while previous No. 1 Wheeler, the defending champion, lost Monday to Marshall, the top public-school team in Virginia, 91-88 and fell to 14-4.
A bigger factor in the rankings flip was a common opponent. Shiloh has beaten McEachern, a top-10 Class 7A team that beat Wheeler in December.
Shiloh has reached the state round of 16 the past three seasons and never won a state title.
Other No. 1 teams remained the same with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Class 7A
1. Pebblebrook (17-2)
2. Newton (15-3)
3. Berkmar (12-4)
4. Milton (13-7)
5. North Gwinnett (16-3)
6. Grayson (12-6)
7. Norcross (14-4)
8. McEachern (10-7)
9. East Coweta (14-5)
10. Hillgrove (15-1)
Class 6A
1. Shiloh (18-0)
2. Wheeler (14-4)
3. Westlake (14-4)
4. Buford (15-4)
5. Osborne (17-1)
6. River Ridge (17-3)
7. Tucker (13-4)
8. Centennial (15-3)
9. Grovetown (17-3)
10. Alexander (14-2)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (19-3)
2. St. Pius (16-3)
3. Jonesboro (12-4)
4. Woodland-Stockbridge (16-3)
5. Tri-Cities (11-5)
6. Chapel Hill (16-3)
7. Lithia Springs (15-1)
8. Southwest DeKalb (14-4)
9. Walnut Grove (15-4)
10. Jones County (13-8)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (19-1)
2. Monroe (17-2)
3. Spencer (16-2)
4. Westover (16-2)
5. Baldwin (11-3)
6. Jefferson (17-2)
7. Marist (13-5)
8. Druid Hills (18-2)
9. Fayette County (13-8)
10. Miller Grove (12-7)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (16-3)
2. Windsor Forest (12-3)
3. Salem (14-4)
4. Sumter County (19-2)
5. Cross Creek (14-4)
6. LaFayette (18-0)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)
8. Thomson (10-2)
9. Groves (7-3)
10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-2)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (17-3)
2. Pace Academy (17-4)
3. Westside-Augusta (15-1)
4. Washington County (13-2)
5. Vidalia (18-1)
6. Thomasville (15-4)
7. Butler (10-5)
8. Callaway (13-5)
9. Chattooga (13-5)
10. Northeast-Macon (12-8)
Class A Private
1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)
2. Galloway (11-7)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-3)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (14-3)
5. Christian Heritage (14-3)
6. Mount Vernon (10-6)
7. Heritage-Newnan (13-5)
8. Providence Christian (11-6)
9. North Cobb Christian (10-5)
10. Darlington (14-4)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (17-1)
2. Calhoun County (13-0)
3. Dublin (16-1)
4. Social Circle (19-0)
5. Manchester (17-2)
6. Lanier County (16-2)
7. Turner County (16-2)
8. Chattahoochee County (10-5)
9. Mitchell County (13-4)
10. Warren County (9-3)
