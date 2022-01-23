Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Boys basketball rankings: Shiloh takes over No. 1 in 6A

Coach Kim Rivers talks to his team during a timeout in the game against Buford on Jan. 18, 2022. No. 3 Shiloh won the game 53-43 in Snellville.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

caption arrowCaption
Coach Kim Rivers talks to his team during a timeout in the game against Buford on Jan. 18, 2022. No. 3 Shiloh won the game 53-43 in Snellville.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
55 minutes ago

Shiloh’s boys basketball team is No. 1 in Class 6A after running its record to 18-0 last week.

Shiloh defeated then No. 4 Buford 53-43 to take first place in Region 8 while previous No. 1 Wheeler, the defending champion, lost Monday to Marshall, the top public-school team in Virginia, 91-88 and fell to 14-4.

A bigger factor in the rankings flip was a common opponent. Shiloh has beaten McEachern, a top-10 Class 7A team that beat Wheeler in December.

Shiloh has reached the state round of 16 the past three seasons and never won a state title.

Other No. 1 teams remained the same with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Class 7A

1. Pebblebrook (17-2)

2. Newton (15-3)

3. Berkmar (12-4)

4. Milton (13-7)

5. North Gwinnett (16-3)

6. Grayson (12-6)

7. Norcross (14-4)

8. McEachern (10-7)

9. East Coweta (14-5)

10. Hillgrove (15-1)

Class 6A

1. Shiloh (18-0)

2. Wheeler (14-4)

3. Westlake (14-4)

4. Buford (15-4)

5. Osborne (17-1)

6. River Ridge (17-3)

7. Tucker (13-4)

8. Centennial (15-3)

9. Grovetown (17-3)

10. Alexander (14-2)

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing (19-3)

2. St. Pius (16-3)

3. Jonesboro (12-4)

4. Woodland-Stockbridge (16-3)

5. Tri-Cities (11-5)

6. Chapel Hill (16-3)

7. Lithia Springs (15-1)

8. Southwest DeKalb (14-4)

9. Walnut Grove (15-4)

10. Jones County (13-8)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (19-1)

2. Monroe (17-2)

3. Spencer (16-2)

4. Westover (16-2)

5. Baldwin (11-3)

6. Jefferson (17-2)

7. Marist (13-5)

8. Druid Hills (18-2)

9. Fayette County (13-8)

10. Miller Grove (12-7)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (16-3)

2. Windsor Forest (12-3)

3. Salem (14-4)

4. Sumter County (19-2)

5. Cross Creek (14-4)

6. LaFayette (18-0)

7. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)

8. Thomson (10-2)

9. Groves (7-3)

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-2)

Class 2A

1. Columbia (17-3)

2. Pace Academy (17-4)

3. Westside-Augusta (15-1)

4. Washington County (13-2)

5. Vidalia (18-1)

6. Thomasville (15-4)

7. Butler (10-5)

8. Callaway (13-5)

9. Chattooga (13-5)

10. Northeast-Macon (12-8)

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)

2. Galloway (11-7)

3. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-3)

4. King’s Ridge Christian (14-3)

5. Christian Heritage (14-3)

6. Mount Vernon (10-6)

7. Heritage-Newnan (13-5)

8. Providence Christian (11-6)

9. North Cobb Christian (10-5)

10. Darlington (14-4)

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter (17-1)

2. Calhoun County (13-0)

3. Dublin (16-1)

4. Social Circle (19-0)

5. Manchester (17-2)

6. Lanier County (16-2)

7. Turner County (16-2)

8. Chattahoochee County (10-5)

9. Mitchell County (13-4)

10. Warren County (9-3)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks
The Latest
High school basketball scores from Saturday
16h ago
Former Newnan football coach Bass dies; member of GACA Hall of Fame
16h ago
Camden County wins eighth straight GHSA Team Duals Wrestling title
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top