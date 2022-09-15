ajc logo
X

Unscrupulous NIL agents victimize former Georgia high school player, suit claims

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

An attorney for T.A. Cunningham, a five-star football recruit who played at Johns Creek last season, has filed suit seeking to have the player’s eligibility in California restored, claiming that Cunningham is homeless and deserves a hardship waiver partly because he was victimized by unethical NIL agents, according to the Orange County Register.

Cunningham is the No. 1 junior defensive-line recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. As a sophomore last season at Johns Creek, Cunningham had 32 solo tackles and 13 tackles for losses and was named honorable mention all-region.

Cunningham transferred to Los Alamitos High in southern California over the summer but was declared ineligible by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, which has transfer rules similar to those of the Georgia High School Association. Transfers typically must move with their family units into their new school districts.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to allow Cunningham to play in Los Alamitos’ game Thursday against Santa Margarita Catholic and claims Cunningham hasn’t been given due process.

According to the newspaper, Cunningham’s family was evicted from its Georgia home in June and Cunningham’s parents still live in Georgia while Cunningham has been staying with Los Alamitos teammates.

The lawsuit alleges that the Cunningham family discussed an NIL agreement with a company called Levels Sports. The lawsuit states: “Levels Team promised that the Cunningham family would have a home, transportation and meals in California. A promise was even made that the Levels Team would provide a separate home in Georgia for (Cunningham’s) mother.’’

The lawsuit states that the agreement fell apart after Level Sports agent Chris Flores was charged with six counts of molesting a teenager, the Register reported.

An NIL agreement, legal throughout the NCAA, allows student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness without losing their amateur status. The GHSA prohibits NIL deals for high school athletes. NIL deals are legal in 16 state associations, including the California Interscholastic Federation.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season15h ago
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
8h ago
Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers said the team has been simulating crowd noise by using loudspeakers at practice. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
3h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
4h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
4h ago
April 24, 2022 Atlanta - during the first half in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 224, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks set date for open practice this month
1h ago
The Latest
August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) runs for a touchdown during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Downs has an NIL value of $315,000, according to On3.com, an online recruiting service launched by Rivals and 247Sports founder Shannon Terry. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NIL money talk trickling down to high school athletes
1h ago
Class 2A blog: Week 5 games to watch
2h ago
Lane named Falcons Coach of the Week
2h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top