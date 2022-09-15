Unscrupulous NIL agents victimize former Georgia high school player, suit claims

Cunningham is the No. 1 junior defensive-line recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. As a sophomore last season at Johns Creek, Cunningham had 32 solo tackles and 13 tackles for losses and was named honorable mention all-region.

Cunningham transferred to Los Alamitos High in southern California over the summer but was declared ineligible by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, which has transfer rules similar to those of the Georgia High School Association. Transfers typically must move with their family units into their new school districts.