Tucker hires Northview’s Thomson as football coach

Tucker hired James Thomson of Northview as its football coach Thursday.
A Florida native, Thomson came to Georgia in 2017 to take the Northview job and compiled a 15-25 record at the north Fulton County school.
Thomson was a head coach for six seasons in Florida and led Gainesville High to the Class 6A championship game in 2012. Thomson served as an offensive analyst at UCLA in 2016.
Thomson replaces Bryan Lamar, who stepped down after nine seasons, during which Tucker won 83 games and four region titles.
