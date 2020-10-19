Trivia: Team that leads Athens Academy-Prince Avenue series

Answer to Friday’s question: Robert Davis won the most games as a head coach in Georgia’s highest classification. His record in the highest class was 316-59-1 at Warner Robins and Westside of Macon. He’s the only 300-game winner in the highest division. Davis, who retired after the 2008 season, passed away Thursday at age 77.

