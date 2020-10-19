X

Trivia: Team that leads Athens Academy-Prince Avenue series

Athens Academy QB Palmer Bush passes against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy during a class A Private high school championship football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Atlanta. (John Amis/Special)

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy will meet for the 17th time Friday at Prince Avenue. The Athens-area rivals will have played as ranked teams each of the past six seasons. Which school leads the series? (Answer Tuesday)

Answer to Friday’s question: Robert Davis won the most games as a head coach in Georgia’s highest classification. His record in the highest class was 316-59-1 at Warner Robins and Westside of Macon. He’s the only 300-game winner in the highest division. Davis, who retired after the 2008 season, passed away Thursday at age 77.

Todd Holcomb

