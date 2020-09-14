X

Trivia: Team that Billy Napier coached to upset victory

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta holds 11,249 fans. It was built in 1922 and is home to the Valdosta Wildcats.
Credit: DENNIS HERRINGTON / VALDOSTAWILDCATS.COM

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Matt Napier got his first victory as a head coach last week when LaGrange beat Northside of Columbus. Napier’s brother, Billy Napier, also had a big coaching win when his team beat 23rd-ranked Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. What team does Billy Napier coach? (Answer Tuesday)

Answer to Friday’s question: Charlie Greene is the coach who followed Wright Bazemore and preceded Nick Hyder at Valdosta in 1972-73. Greene won region titles at Stephens County, Thomas County Central and Westwood, but not Valdosta, where he was 17-3.

