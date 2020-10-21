Trivia: Something four undefeated coaches have in common

Appling County, Aquinas, Brookwood and Fitzgerald are among 14 teams that are 6-0 or better. What else do their coaches - Rick Tomberlin, James Leonard, Philip Jones and Tucker Pruitt - have in common? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Marist is the only GHSA team that has not allowed a touchdown with at least four games played. The War Eagles have won their games 40-0, 23-3, 45-0 and 30-0.
