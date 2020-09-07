X

Trivia: School with most consecutive season-opening victories

Current Appling County coach Rick Tomberlin (center, with former team Washington Co., in 2004) has been a head coach at nine schools in Georgia.
Credit: Kimberly Smith / AJC

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Union County’s streak of 16 victories in season-opening games came to an end last week when the Panthers lost to Fannin County 24-20. What school now has the longest active winning streak in openers – Athens Academy, Buford, Calhoun, Eagle’s Landing Christian or Marion County? (Answer Tuesday)

Answer to Friday’s question: Rick Tomberlin of Appling County is the active coach who has been head coach of the most Georgia schools with nine. His stops are Treutlen (1983), Jenkins (1984-85), Jonesboro (1986-88), Lowndes (1989-91), Washington County (1992-2005), Valdosta (2006-09), Effingham County (2010-12), Calvary Day (2016) and Appling County (2018-present).

