Trivia: School with most consecutive season-opening victories

Union County’s streak of 16 victories in season-opening games came to an end last week when the Panthers lost to Fannin County 24-20. What school now has the longest active winning streak in openers – Athens Academy, Buford, Calhoun, Eagle’s Landing Christian or Marion County? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Rick Tomberlin of Appling County is the active coach who has been head coach of the most Georgia schools with nine. His stops are Treutlen (1983), Jenkins (1984-85), Jonesboro (1986-88), Lowndes (1989-91), Washington County (1992-2005), Valdosta (2006-09), Effingham County (2010-12), Calvary Day (2016) and Appling County (2018-present).
