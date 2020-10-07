X

Trivia: Rivalry played the most when both teams are ranked

Lowndes High School student fans cheer and jeer as players take the field for warm-ups before a game.

Credit: Allen Sullivan / aesullivan@ajc.com

Todd Holcomb

Lowndes and Valdosta will be playing Friday for the 16th time when both teams are ranked. Lowndes leads 8-7 in the previous games. What rivalry has been played the most when both teams are ranked? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Virginia Tech’s Emmanuel Belmar went to Collins Hill. Clemson’s Baylon Spector went to Calhoun. Clemson’s Andrew Booth went to Archer. Each was an ACC player of the week.

