Trivia: Rivalry played the most when both teams are ranked

Lowndes and Valdosta will be playing Friday for the 16th time when both teams are ranked. Lowndes leads 8-7 in the previous games. What rivalry has been played the most when both teams are ranked? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Virginia Tech’s Emmanuel Belmar went to Collins Hill. Clemson’s Baylon Spector went to Calhoun. Clemson’s Andrew Booth went to Archer. Each was an ACC player of the week.
