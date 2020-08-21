X

Trivia: Only team to beat Grayson’s 2016 championship winner

Grayson coach Jeff Herron is all smiles on the sideline during the final moments of Saturday's Class AAAAAAA title win over Roswell.

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Grayson’s 2016 state championship team finished No. 4 in MaxPreps’ final rankings and No. 7 in USA Today’s. The Rams lost one game that season. Which opponent beat them? Archer, Colquitt County, Hoover, Lowndes or IMG Academy? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: The GHSA coaches who won 100 games during the 2010-19 decade were Jonathan Gess (120), Hal Lamb (119), Chad Campbell (112), Franklin Stephens (109), Alan Chadwick (105), Rush Propst (104), Tim McFarlin (104), Pete Wiggins (101) and Kevin Kinsler (100).

