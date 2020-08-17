X

Trivia: Only Georgia player with perfect rating by 247Sports Composite

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Who is the only Georgia high school football player to receive a perfect 1.0000 rating on the 247Sports Composite rankings: Eric Berry, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Robert Nkemdiche or Trenton Thompson? (Answer Tuesday)

Answer to Friday’s question: The two active coaches who have won multiple region titles at three schools are McEachern’s Franklin Stephens (three at Tucker, two at Lamar County, two at Ware County) and Washington-Wilkes’ Sid Fritts (four at Vidalia, two at Rome, two at Elbert County).

